Perched on an open bluff, overlooking unobstructed views of Portland Harbor, this one-of-a-kind master work by John Calvin Stevens will soon be home to three new residences in Portland’s desirable East End, where sidewalks lead to the new Portland Market District and Marina, the Old Port and East End Beach.

Enter Unit 2 from a private, intricately carved staircase off the main foyer, and pass by a stunning, original stained-glass window at the landing. At the top, you’ll first see the wide-open kitchen, dining and living area that face the bay and islands. This space features a balcony, an original brick fireplace with gas conversion and a perfectly portioned rotunda from where you can see downtown Portland and Casco Bay Bridge.

All three bedrooms are ensuite, with a common entrance to one of the bathrooms. One private suite will feature another gas-converted fireplace in the bathroom and the primary bedroom has another balcony, which will be finished with custom French doors.

This is just the first of the residences to hit the market. Coming soon will be the two-bedroom penthouse, with soaring ceilings, an extra-large skylight and two of its own balconies, along with the sprawling, two-level first and ground floor unit that features uniquely tiled fireplaces, solid oak wainscoting in the kitchen, a three-season wraparound porch, and a planned home theater. Each unit will have one dedicated, off-street parking space.

These spectacular residences have the charm and character of yesteryear with modern conveniences like all new heating/cooling, plumbing, electrical, sprinkler, luxury appliances, and other amenities. Be one of the few to own part of this stunning, light-filled, oceanfront home.

Watch a video with aerial images and potential interior finishes at this link.

All units at 5 Eastern Promenade are listed by Kelly Walker of eXp Realty. Please contact Kelly at 207-699-8340 or at [email protected].

