I was dismayed to read the Sept. 6 column by Republican Bonnie Gould portraying older voters as selfishly interested only in issues that directly impact them. I am a senior, and while I am concerned about Medicare, drug prices and Social Security, I have a much broader array of issues that are relevant when voting for elected representatives.

In addition to “senior issues,” these are some of my concerns:

• Attacks on voting rights.

• Denying women control over their bodies.

• Destruction of the Earth through climate change.

• Discrimination against all people of color.

Advertisement

• Discrimination against individuals because of their sexual orientation or gender identification.

• Lack of gun control and exhortations to violence.

• Restrictions on what teachers can teach and what books librarians can loan.

• Dishonesty, conspiracy theories and incivility from political leaders and their followers.

Maybe Ms. Gould should expand the population of seniors she encounters.

Molly Morell

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: