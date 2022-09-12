I was dismayed to read the Sept. 6 column by Republican Bonnie Gould portraying older voters as selfishly interested only in issues that directly impact them. I am a senior, and while I am concerned about Medicare, drug prices and Social Security, I have a much broader array of issues that are relevant when voting for elected representatives.
In addition to “senior issues,” these are some of my concerns:
• Attacks on voting rights.
• Denying women control over their bodies.
• Destruction of the Earth through climate change.
• Discrimination against all people of color.
• Discrimination against individuals because of their sexual orientation or gender identification.
• Lack of gun control and exhortations to violence.
• Restrictions on what teachers can teach and what books librarians can loan.
• Dishonesty, conspiracy theories and incivility from political leaders and their followers.
Maybe Ms. Gould should expand the population of seniors she encounters.
Molly Morell
Falmouth
