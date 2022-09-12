In his Sept. 3 letter to the editor (“Biden’s rhetoric defames those who opposed him,” Page A4), Walter J. Eno, a frequent right-wing letter writer, claims: “Never before have I heard such toxic rhetoric from the lips of a president.”
Apparently, Mr. Eno must have slept through the presidency of Donald Trump, Mr. Eno’s hero.
Richard Townsend
Pittsfield
