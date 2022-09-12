In his Sept. 3 letter to the editor (“Biden’s rhetoric defames those who opposed him,” Page A4), Walter J. Eno, a frequent right-wing letter writer, claims: “Never before have I heard such toxic rhetoric from the lips of a president.”

Apparently, Mr. Eno must have slept through the presidency of Donald Trump, Mr. Eno’s hero.

Richard Townsend
Pittsfield

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles