Gary Clark Jr.

8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show statetheatreportland.com

Don’t miss blues, rock and soul tour de force Gary Clark Jr., who takes the stage in Portland on Thursday with an opening set from hip-hop/rap duo Blackillac. Clark’s three albums have earned him a total of six Grammy nominations, four of which he won. His most recent album, “This Land,” worked its way to No. 6 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, and the momentum of his career, propelled by steady touring, shows no signs of slowing down. And it’s extended to the big screen: He played Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup in Baz Luhrmann’s blockbuster biopic “Elvis.”

Peaceful Means

7 p.m. Friday. First Universalist Church, 479 Main St., Norway, free, donations accepted. peacefulmeans.net

Here’s a chance to see a new musical duo that creates lovely harmonies. Peaceful Means is singer-guitarist Leah Boyd and singer-pianist Heather Pierson, and their show will feature a blend of original songs as well as vibrant arrangements of ones you know. Acoustic strings, piano and percussion will be the backdrop for the pair’s vocals. The show is also a reunion of sorts; the women were in a rock band together in the early ’90s.

SeaGrass Music Festival

1-9 p.m. Saturday. Maine Craft Distilling, 123 Washington Ave., Portland, $50. mainecraftdistilling.com

The Second Annual SeaGrass Music Festival features five local and national acts who all are cut from the bluegrass musical cloth. It kicks off at 1 p.m. and continues for seven hours with performances by Eli West, Corner House, Mr. Sun, Love Canon and Della Mae. There will also be plenty of local food and art vendors at the family-friendly gathering. Plus, it’s happening at a distillery, so there will be no shortage of things to drink. Headlining the festival is Grammy-nominated all-women string band Della Mae, comprised of founder and fiddle player Kimber Ludiker, lead vocalist/guitarist Celia Woodsmith, guitarist Avril Smith, bassist Vickie Vaughn and mandolinist Maddie Witler.

