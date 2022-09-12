Mark Diaz, the boys’ soccer coach at Scarborough High since 1999, hit the 300-win plateau Monday night when the Red Storm prevailed at Sanford, 8-3.

Diaz took over at Scarborough in 1999 and despite a 5-7-2 regular season record, led his team to a surprising Class B state title (see below for previous records). The Red Storm moved up to Class A for the postseason in 2001 and into the Southwestern Maine Activities Association in 2003 and got to the state game that year, losing in penalty kicks to Mt. Ararat. Scarborough won its first Class A crown under Diaz in 2005 and undefeated state titles followed in 2008 and 2009. The Red Storm won twice more back-to-back in 2012 and 2013 and also reached state games in 2006 and 2015.

“I am thankful for being able to work with such talented and amazing student/athletes at a special place like Scarborough High School,” said Diaz.

Mark Diaz’s career record:

* denotes state championship season

1999 10-7-2

2000 9-5-1

2001 7-8

2002 8-5-1

2003 14-2-1

2004 14-1-1

2005 16-1-1 *

2006 16-1-1

2007 14-1-1

2008 18-0 *

2009 18-0 *

2010 12-3

2011 13-2-2

2012 16-0-2 *

2013 17-1 *

2014 15-1-1

2015 15-1-2

2016 12-4

2017 11-5

2018 10-5-1

2019 10-3-3

2020 8-1-1

2021 13-3

2022 4-0

Total: 300-60-21

