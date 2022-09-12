TENNIS

Carlos Alcaraz’s U.S. Open championship moved him to No. 1 on Monday at age 19, making him the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973.

“It’s a dream. At the moment, I can’t believe I reached No. 1. It’s going to take time to understand it,” Alcaraz said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I have to move on and find new goals. I have to keep at this level, at No. 1, for many years. That’s my goal – and, of course, to get more Grand Slams.”

His victory by a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 score over Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final allowed Alcaraz to win his first major title and to replace 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev atop the rankings.

Alcaraz’s three-spot jump from No. 4 ties the mark for biggest move up to No. 1.

Ruud, a 23-year-old from Norway, went from No. 7 to No. 2 after reaching his second major final of the season. He was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Driver Alex Albon suffered “respiratory failure” and had to be put on a ventilator following complications from surgery.

Albon was ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis on Saturday morning and underwent successful surgery but then had to be moved to intensive care as he required assistance breathing, his Williams team said in a statement.

Williams said Albon has made excellent progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning. He has now been transferred to a general ward and is expected to return home tomorrow. There were no other complications.

Williams added Albon is focused on recovery and preparation for the next race, the Singapore GP on Oct. 2.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche added more depth at forward by signing Evan Rodrigues to a one-year, $2 million deal.

The move comes on the heels of losing Nazem Kadri in free agency to Calgary. The Avalanche are banking that Rodrigues can help fill the void.

Rodrigues arrives after a season in Pittsburgh, where he set career highs with 19 goals and 24 assists. Rodrigues was the lone Penguins player to skate in every game last season.

DOPING

STEEPLECHASE: European Championship steeplechase silver medalist Ahmed Abdelwahed has been suspended after testing positive for meldonium, the Athletics Integrity Unit said.

The endurance-boosting heart medication has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency since 2016. Athletes testing positive for it early that year included tennis star Maria Sharapova, who served a 15-month ban.

The AIU did not say when the 26-year-old Italian runner tested positive. He has been provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case gets prepared.

SOCCER

POSTPONEMENT: Arsenal’s home game in the Europa League this week was postponed by UEFA because of the limited police resources available after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The north London club was due to host PSV Eindhoven on Thursday, when the city will be preparing for the state funeral on Sept. 19.

UEFA said the postponement was “due to the severe limitations on police resources and organizational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning” for the queen.

ROAD RUNNING

BOSTON MARATHON: Nonbinary athletes will be able to run in next year’s Boston Marathon without having to register as members of the men’s or women’s divisions, race organizers announced.

The Boston Athletic Association, which administers the prestigious marathon, said it’s been working to expand opportunities for nonbinary people – not just for the marathon but for the BAA’s other races, which include a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon.

Organizers confirmed the change as registration opened for the 127th running of the marathon on April 17, 2023. A field of about 30,000 is expected for next spring’s edition of the storied race.

Nonbinary athletes can submit entry applications if they’ve completed a marathon as a nonbinary participant during the current qualifying window, the BAA said. It said it’s still working to establish qualifying standards for nonbinary participants, but that its online applications will include “nonbinary” as a gender option.

