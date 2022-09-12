Pirate Sea Shanty Sing Along

1 p.m. Saturday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. congressquarepark.org

Ahoy, buccaneers! National Talk Like a Pirate Day is technically on Monday, but the celebration is happening on Saturday in downtown Portland. The Shank Painters is a pirate-themed local folk trio, and they’ll be leading a shanty sing-along. The band, formed in 2016, is Captain Nobeard (Elizabeth Leibiger), “Trouble” von Bellows (Charlie Swerdlow) and Fair B. Rapscallion (Fairen Stark). Dead men tell no tales, but you’ll be alive and well as you yo-ho-ho your way through some lively shanties with your mateys.

Maine Brew Fest

2-5 p.m. Saturday. Sunday River, South Ridge Lodge, 15 South Ridge Road, Newry, $55, $15 designated driver ticket, 21-plus. sundayriver.com

There will be more than 100 beers and ciders from 30 Maine breweries available for sampling at Sunday River’s annual Maine Brew Fest. As you mix and mingle in the slope-side beer tent, you’ll also enjoy funk, rock and jam tunes from four-piece Buckfield band Skösh. Participating breweries include Bissell Brothers, Kit NA Brewing, Norumbega Cidery and Tumbledown Brewing, among several others.

Clifford the Big Red Dog at Seashore Trolley Museum

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, $13. trolleymuseum.org

Head to Seashore Trolley Museum this weekend and score huge points with your kids while also having a good time yourself. Clifford from the PBS series “Clifford The Big Red Dog” will be kicking around both days and posing for photos against themed backgrounds. There will also be a Clifford-themed scavenger hunt, along with other games and crafts, including decorating a Clifford sugar cookie. Best of all, you’ll all ride a vintage trolley and see the museum’s huge collection of subway cars, locomotives, buses and transportation artifacts.

Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy

7 p.m. Saturday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $47.75 to $70.75. porttix.com.

He’s a comic, actor and producer who you might know from the TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” Joe Gatto is a founding member of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe and co-host of the podcast “Two Cool Moms.” He’s currently on tour, and he’ll have you in stitches on Saturday night. Everyone can use a good laugh now and then. Gatto’s got you covered this weekend.

