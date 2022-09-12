Two people were seriously injured in a shooting early Monday morning in the Old Port, the latest shootings in a wave of violent crime in Portland.

Two officers on foot patrol near 43 Wharf St. just after 1 a.m. Monday heard gunshots and found a 34-year-old man who had been shot several times on Wharf Street near Union Street. Moments later, a 22-year-old woman from Portland was found at the corner of Fore and Union streets with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Maj. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department.

Police believe the woman was shot on Wharf Street and walked to the corner of Union Street before collapsing.

Officers applied tourniquets and a trauma wound seal while waiting for ambulances to arrive. Both victims were taken to Maine Medical Center, where they are being treated for serious injuries, Martin said.

Police did not immediately release any other details about the shooting, including whether a suspect or motive has been identified.

Last Friday, Portland police announced the department is shifting resources to address large increases in violent crime in the city this year. It will now limit outside officer details in an effort to increase patrols in hot spots. The department also will add more two-officer patrols citywide.

So far this year, there have been 17 stabbings in Portland, a 31 percent increase from the same time last year. Shootings have more than doubled from this time in 2021. Before Monday, there had been 42 shootings, seven victims, two deaths and four arrests, according to department statistics.

Within the last two weeks, police responded to five shootings within six days. Last Tuesday, police charged 22-year-old Abdihamit Ali of Portland after a 20-year-old woman was wounded the previous weekend.

On Wednesday, a 31-year-old Portland man, Walter Omal, was shot and killed in Deering Oaks. A day later, investigators charged Amin Awies Mohamed, 38, of Boston, with Omal’s killing. He is now being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail.

In a third recent incident, a mentally unstable man was found shooting a gun into the air near the intersection of Bolton Street and Brighton Avenue, police said.

This story will be updated.

