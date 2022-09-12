United Way of Mid Coast Maine kicked off its annual fall campaign Sept. 8 with the theme “You Belong. Let’s LIVE UNITED.” The campaign goal is to raise $1,650,000 to improve people’s lives in Brunswick, Harpswell, Sagadahoc and Lincoln Counties, according to a prepared release. Last year, United Way helped over 20,000 Midcoast residents with the funds raised.

Campaign Chairperson Mara Pennell, vice president of commercial lending for Bath Savings, said this year’s message of belonging is important.

“United Way works to advance the best start for children, financial stability and healthy community connections for every single person in our communities,” Pennell said. “And United Way does this by enlisting the generosity and power of all of us — not just the wealthy, not just people in high positions, but all of us — to make life better for all of us. United Way is where everyone belongs.”

At the kickoff event last Thursday, Pennell was especially pleased to announce a generous new corporate gift from SaviLinx on Brunswick Landing, a new employee campaign at Crooker that raised over $5,000 and increased giving among school employees at AOS 98 and RSU 1. United Way Board and Campaign Cabinet members, staff and loaned executives united in giving over $35,000 to the campaign. To date, $80,000 has been raised, or 5% of the goal.

To donate, visit uwmcm.org, text “DONATE2UW” to 41444 or mail a donation to United Way, 34 Wing Farm Parkway, Bath, ME 04530.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: