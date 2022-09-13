General Dynamics Bath Iron Works announced Tuesday that David Clark is joining the organization as vice president of operations. In that role, Clark will be responsible for the manufacturing department that builds Arleigh Burke-class destroyers for the U.S. Navy.

“With his strong background in shaping effective management teams and overseeing multifaceted shipbuilding facilities, Dave will be bringing knowledge drawn from across the industry back to Bath,” Chuck Krugh, BIW’s president, said in a news release. “His intimate knowledge of shipbuilding from the perspective of both a mechanic and a leader will help us innovate and gain efficiencies that will benefit our customer.”

Clark comes to BIW from Marinette Marine of Marinette in Wisconsin where he served as the chief of shipyard operations since April of this year. Prior to that, he spent 39 years in production at BIW, starting in 1974 as a shipfitter apprentice.

He gradually worked his way into management and then into director-level positions, eventually serving as vice president of operations. He served in that role from 2008 until his retirement in 2014. Since that time, Clark has worked in a variety of full time and consulting capacities at shipyards in the United States and Australia.

“I’m excited to return to Bath Iron Works,” Clark said. “I hope to hit the ground running while also bringing a fresh perspective gained from the experiences I have had during the last eight years. My goal is to ensure Bath built remains best built.”

Clark’s first day back at BIW will be Sept. 26.

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Maine’s largest manufacturer, is responsible for new construction, maintenance and modernization of surface combatants for the U.S. Navy.

