The Brunswick Downtown Association launched a new shop local program Thursday to bring more money and attention to small businesses in the Brunswick area. The Community Gift Card is called Buy Local Buy Brunswick, which is a Mastercard gift card that will universally work at more than 40 local businesses in Brunswick.

“The Buy Local Buy Brunswick Gift Card will give people the gift of choice,” BDA Executive Director Deb King said in a prepared release. “They only need to buy one gift card and it will work at all these locations, rather than having to pick and choose. It’s an easy way to support local businesses, and it allows businesses to gain new customers. With the ongoing pandemic, it gives people a convenient way to support the local economy, too.”

Consumers can purchase Buy Local Buy Brunswick e-gift cards by visiting the BDA website and clicking the gift card button on the right. They will see a listing of participating local businesses that accept the card, plus business contact information, a map with pin locations and an online order form. Physical gift cards can be purchased at the Brunswick Visitor Center or the BDA office. Bulk orders are available.

“Shopping events like cash mobs or Small Business Saturdays are great, but we wanted a way for the community to support our great small businesses year-round,” King said. “The Buy Local Buy Brunswick Gift Card helps us increase foot traffic and sales for the businesses we love in our town.”

To learn more or to purchase a Buy Local Buy Brunswick gift card, visit giverrang.com/gift-card/downtown-brunswick-me.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: