AUBURN — Police say drug money was behind the shooting of a man Monday on Washington Street that sent one man to the hospital and resulted in the arrest of two others.

In a statement released Tuesday by Deputy Chief Timothy Cougle, three men stopped at the home of 19-year-old Steven Beauregard, 752 Washington St. North, shortly after noon Monday, intending to demand “money allegedly owed to them from the proceeds of illegal drug trafficking.”

Two of the three men approached the door of the home with a baseball bat and a firearm, according to the statement, and attempted to force their way into the home.

Inside the house, Beauregard fired two shots through the front door striking 20-year-old Kameron Michaud of Augusta, police said. Michaud ran from the home and down Washington Street before collapsing about 100 yards away, according to witnesses.

Police were dispatched to the scene when callers reported gun shots and one of the men running, bloody, from the scene. The statement said authorities also received a call from the victim, who reported he had been shot in the chest and arm.

Auburn Fire and Rescue personnel transported Michaud to Central Maine Medical Center, where he remained Tuesday with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in the statement.

Auburn Police conducted a search of the area when they arrived and located the two other males involved in the incident as well as Beauregard.

Beauregard was found to have an active traffic warrant unrelated to the shooting incident, was arrested on the outstanding warrant and transported to the Androscoggin County Jail.

Sebastian Barron, 20, of Augusta, was charged with attempted robbery class B and transported to Androscoggin County Jail with a $2,000 cash bail.

Police said the case remains an active investigation and additional charges are expected.

