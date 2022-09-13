Mainebiz will be celebrating five inspirational women leaders at the in-person 2022 Mainebiz Women to Watch reception Thursday, Sept. 15. Mainebiz launched its Women to Watch award recognition program as a way to bring attention to top-notch women executives, women whose daily work strengthens their organizations and, by extension, Maine’s economy. Now, after 14 years, Mainebiz has honored 68 women, including this year’s newest honorees.

The 2022 honorees are Kate McAleer, founder/owner and CEO of Bixby Chocolate; Renee Kelly, assistant vice president for innovation and economic development at the University of Maine; Kristine Logan, executive director for the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority; Mufalo Chitam, executive director for the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition; and Laurie Lachance, president of Thomas College.

Attendees of the reception and awards presentation will enjoy cash bars and passed hors d’oeuvres while networking with other in Maine’s business community. The Women to Watch reception is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at The Westin Portland Harborview Hotel in the grand ballroom.

In-person or virtual tickets are available, so attendees are able to enjoy the event in either format. To learn more and purchase your ticket, visit Mainebiz.biz/WTW22.

The Women to Watch reception is sponsored by Baker Newman Noyes, Drummond Woodsum, Northeast Delta Dental, TD Bank, and Vistage. Our supporting partners are the Westin Portland Harborview and Headlight Audio Visual. To register for the event and to read more about our honorees visit Mainebiz.biz/WTW22.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: