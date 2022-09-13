SACO – Georgianna “Georgie” Tardif, 101, died peacefully at Southern Maine Health Care on Sept. 9, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born March 9, 1921.

﻿Georgie was a daughter of Phillip and Angelina (Lemay) Tardif. She was educated in a local schoolhouse, was an avid reader and gardener, and enjoyed playing on her dad’s violin.

﻿The family had a milking dairy called the Tardif Farm, and ran a local milk run for many decades where Georgie was the bookkeeper. During that time the farm ran a sawmill, cutting and milling wood for local farmers. The farm dissolved in 1970. She worked briefly at Lyn-Flex in Saco. In earlier days she enjoyed babysitting neighborhood children. She especially enjoyed taking care of her great-nephew and great-nieces.

﻿Georgie enjoyed time with the family at their camp along the Saco River, a camp built by her brothers in 1959.

﻿Georgie was predeceased by brothers Robert, Alphonse and Emile, as well as sisters Angeline (Angie), Fernande, Yvonne and Jeanette.

﻿She is survived by a brother Romeo Tardif of Biddeford; her nephew Robert Beland and wife Susan; her great-nephew Brian Beland and wife Kate, great-niece Brenda Merryman and husband Thomas, great-niece Rebecca Beland with fiancé Tyrone Manderson. She is also survived by great-great-nieces Aubree and Zahara, and great-great-nephew Owen, whom she was greatly fond of.

﻿She was happiest working in her perennial garden and enjoyed caring for her blueberry patch, strawberries and high bush raspberry gardens. The family all worked together in their extensive vegetable garden.

﻿Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 15, 2022, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made in Georgianna’s memory to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, https://fundraising.mmc.org/bbch-donate-now

