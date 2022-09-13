Starting Friday, Sept. 30 the Portland Press Herald’s Real Estate section, in print and online, will transform into Homes. This section is produced by Advertising and Masthead Maine’s branded content staff.

Houses are much more than a purchase or sale of property, so we’ve changed the name, design and focus of our real estate section to reflect on how we buy, build, decorate, and care for our homes.

Alongside new listings and real estate information, there will be a fresh focus on interior design, home goods, renovations, systems & maintenance, and personal finance.

Classified ads (i.e. open houses, new listings, recently sold properties) will be reorganized by town to provide a better sense of place.

