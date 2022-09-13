AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing because the team could not come to terms with NASCAR’s only active multiple Cup champion.

Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for Childress in an announcement made Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He wore the two Cup championship rings he won driving for Gibbs on his middle fingers.

“I’ll be taking my talents to Welcome, North Carolina to drive the No. 8 car starting in 2023,” Busch said of moving to the team based about an hour north of Charlotte.

Tyler Reddick, who is currently competing for the Cup championship in the No. 8 Chevrolet, will remain under contract at RCR and drive for the team next season. Reddick in July told Childress he was moving to 23XI Racing in 2024.

Richard Childress said he informed Reddick he’d be out of the No. 8 next season one hour before Busch’s announcement. Childress said he’d obtain a third charter for Reddick’s car, but gave no other details except that Reddick’s current crew chief will be paired with Busch next season.

BOXING

JOSHUA-FURY: A long-anticipated all-British heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua appears closer than ever.

Joshua’s management group said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday that its fighter has accepted the terms presented by Fury for a bout on Dec. 3.

That was made known to Fury’s team on Friday, the 258MGT group said, before both parties agreed to halt communication following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

“We are awaiting a response,” posted the management team, which said it was speaking on behalf of Joshua along with the fighter’s promoter, Matchroom.

The response was pretty much immediate from Fury’s British promoter, Frank Warren.

“Contract will be with you very soon,” Warren said on Twitter.

HOCKEY

NHL: The St. Louis Blues signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization’s latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term.

General Manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031.

Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48 assists and 75 points in 74 games last season. He had 47 points in his first 99 NHL regular-season games.

