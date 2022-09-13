Mo Ahmed and David Kakhuba each scored in the first half as Westbrook earned its first win of the season, beat Massabesic 4-0 in a boys’ soccer game in Waterboro.

Rodolphi Matonga and Hamza Nabi had second-half goals for Westbrook (1-3).

Luke Sarrenkopf recorded 12 saves for Massabesic (0-4), Jason McCarthy needed only to make two saves to record the shutout.

GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 4, RANGELEY 3: Papa Osei had three goals, including the winner in overtime, as the Lions (1-0) beat the Lakers (1-1) in South Portland.

Logan Hoffman made 15 saves for Greater Portland Christian.

WAYNFLETE 7, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Myles Culley scored four goals and the Flyers (3-0) beat the Hawks (1-2) in Portland.

Advertisement

Jacob Woodman added a pair of first-half goals for Waynflete, while Bryan Stark-Chessa added a goal.

Ryan Leighton stopped 12 shots for Sacopee Valley.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3, POLAND 0: Aidan Hebert scored twice as the Patriots (3-1) scored three second-half goals to beat the Knights (1-3) in Gray.

Max Kenney added a goal and an assist for Gray-New Gloucester. Luka Roslino had an assist.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »