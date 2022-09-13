Mo Ahmed and David Kakhuba each scored in the first half as Westbrook earned its first win of the season, beat Massabesic 4-0 in a boys’ soccer game in Waterboro.
Rodolphi Matonga and Hamza Nabi had second-half goals for Westbrook (1-3).
Luke Sarrenkopf recorded 12 saves for Massabesic (0-4), Jason McCarthy needed only to make two saves to record the shutout.
GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 4, RANGELEY 3: Papa Osei had three goals, including the winner in overtime, as the Lions (1-0) beat the Lakers (1-1) in South Portland.
Logan Hoffman made 15 saves for Greater Portland Christian.
WAYNFLETE 7, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Myles Culley scored four goals and the Flyers (3-0) beat the Hawks (1-2) in Portland.
Jacob Woodman added a pair of first-half goals for Waynflete, while Bryan Stark-Chessa added a goal.
Ryan Leighton stopped 12 shots for Sacopee Valley.
GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3, POLAND 0: Aidan Hebert scored twice as the Patriots (3-1) scored three second-half goals to beat the Knights (1-3) in Gray.
Max Kenney added a goal and an assist for Gray-New Gloucester. Luka Roslino had an assist.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.