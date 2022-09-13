Ronaldo Cabral scored two goals to lead Bowdoin College to a 4-1 men’s soccer win over the University of Southern Maine on Tuesday in Brunswick.

Noah Perry opened the scoring with a goal for the Huskies (2-1-2) 17:16 into the contest, Cabral answered with a pair of goals as the Polar Bears (3-0) took a 2-1 lead to intermission.

Charlie Ward added a second-half goal on a Cabral feed in the 84th minute and then assisted on a Dylan Reid tally just 1:52 later.

Hayes Estrella made 15 saves for Southern Maine; Michael Webber had a pair of saves for Bowdoin.

FOOTBALL

NEBRASKA: Mickey Joseph said he wants to be Nebraska’s next head football coach and not just the interim guy for the next nine games.

Joseph met with the media for the first time since Athletic Director Trev Alberts asked him to lead the program the rest of the season following the firing of Scott Frost on Sunday.

“I think when you accept the job as interim head coach, that’s the opportunity you’re working for, to become the head coach,” Joseph said. “But we understand what goes along with this profession. It’s wins and losses, and that’s what it’s going to depend on.”

Joseph, 54, opens his stint as interim head coach with a home game against former conference rival and sixth-ranked Oklahoma (2-0) on Saturday. The Huskers (1-2) have lost 18 straight against Top 25 opponents.