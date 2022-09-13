Ali Portas scored as the Gray-New Gloucester girls’ soccer team beat Poland 1-0 on Tuesday in Poland.

Portas took a shot from 20 yards out with 21 minutes left in the second half. Poland goalie Alyssa Hart was able to get her hands on the ball as she back-pedaled toward the goal, but couldn’t hang on, giving Gray-New Gloucester (1-3-1) the win.

Hart stopped 13 shots for Poland (0-5), including 10 in the first half.

WAYNFLETE 7, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Iris Stutzman had three goals and two assists and the Flyers (2-0) beat the Hawks (0-3) in Hiram.

Morgan Earls added two goals and an assist, while Lucy Hart had a goal and two assists for Waynflete. Lucy Mamone also scored.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 5, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: Elise MacNair scored four goals as the Seagulls (3-1) beat the Rangers (1-1) in Kittery.

Advertisement

Cammy Blatchford also scored for Old Orchard Beach. Tessa Ferguson had three assists and Molly Nason also had one.

Summer St. Louis stopped five shots for the Seagulls.

CAPE ELIZABETH 7, YORK 0: Noelle Mallory finished with four goals and Piper Duryee added two as the Capers (4-0) shut out the Wildcats (2-2) in Cape Elizabeth.

Evelyn Agrodnia had a goal and an assist for Cape Elizabeth.

BRUNSWICK 7, YORK 1: Molly Tefft and Alexis Morin each had two goals and an assist as the Dragons (5-0) beat the Shipbuilders (1-2) in Bath.

Kynli Van Leer, Lisi Palmer and Shannon Flanagan also scored for Brunswick.

Advertisement

SANFORD 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Julissa McBarron tucked a shot into the corner of the net in double overtime to lift the Spartans (2-1) over the Red Riots (0-3) in Sanford.

Hailey Tarbox scored off a corner kick in the first half for Sanford. Sophie Olivo made five saves.

Marina Bassett scored for South Portland.

FIELD HOCKEY

BIDDEFORD 5, KENNEBUNK 0: Mackenzie Day scored twice as the Tigers (4-0) beat the Rams (0-3-1) in Kennebunk.

Kiki Jackson and Cece Keller each had a goal and an assist for Biddeford.

Advertisement

BRUNSWICK 3, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Kiki Dinsmore scored in the second quarter and the Dragons (3-1) added a pair of third-period goals on their way to a win over the Eddies (2-3) in Brunswick.

Amelia Donsback and Ellie Sullivan each added a goal for Brunswick. Ella Duchette and Skylar Augstine combined to make 10 saves for the Dragons.

Kasey Smith had 18 saves for Edward Little.

SCARBOROUGH 8, SANFORD 1: Sabrina Ocampo had a hat trick and the Red Storm (3-0) beat the Spartans (2-1) in Scarborough.

Daisy Stone added two goals for Scarborough. Emma Lally, Maddie Pendergast and Annie Regan each scored once. Jamila Mohamed had three saves.

Audrey Payeur scored for Sanford and Megan Shepard turned away 14 shots.

Advertisement

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, LAKE REGION 0: Greta Hermanson scored from Eliza Thorne three minutes into the game and the Raiders (4-1) beat the Lakers (1-3) in Fryeburg.

Gabby Udota added a goal with an assist from Jocelyn Roy late in the first half. Raya Wales stopped four shots for the Raiders.

Reiyn Hart had seven saves for Lake Region.

GORHAM 8, BONNY EAGLE 0: Hannah Bickford, Camryn Caruso and Brooke Farquhar each had two goals as the Rams (2-2) cruised past the Scots (0-4) in Standish.

Annabelle Collier and Annie Cunningham both scored once for Gorham. Madison Tibbals made four saves in goal.

Ryleigh Turgeon tallied seven saves for Bonny Eagle.

Advertisement

VOLLEYBALL

BIDDEFORD 3, GORHAM 0: Danielle Emerson had 10 kills, nine digs and eight assists to lead the Tigers (4-0) as they swept the Rams (2-1) in Biddeford.

Charlotte Donovan had nine kills and six digs, while Laura Perrault added eight digs and five service aces for Biddeford which won the first game 25-16 and the last two games with matching 25-15 scores.

YARMOUTH 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Norah Lushman collected five aces and 19 service points to lead the Clippers (4-0) to a three-set win over the Patriots (1-3) in Gray.

Dorcus Bolese had nine kills and Brianna Torres had seven digs for Yarmouth.

FALMOUTH 3, GREELY 0: Victoria Abbott had 16 digs, five kills and three service aces to lift the Navigators (3-1) past the Rangers (2-2) in Cumberland.

Olivia Dickhault had 13 digs, Jinny Marcoccio added nine assists and Hannah Roche had 13 assists for Falmouth which won (25-11, 25-15, 25-23).

Lily Dube had 19 digs and Sophia Ippolito contributed 11 assists for Greely.

– Nathan Fournier of the Sun Journal contributed to this report.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »