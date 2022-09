People Plus, the Brunswick Area Senior Community Center, will hold an open house from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 22 to showcase its activities, clubs, programs and games.

The center will also be offering a discounted membership rate of $25 for the first year.

People Plus dedicates itself to intergenerational community support, and offers fitness and wellness services, as well as recreation and educational opportunities.

