I’m voting to return Anne Carney to the Maine state Senate because Anne cares about our kids.

Anne was a driving force behind the expansion of the Children’s Health Care Program, which provides over 40,000 Maine children with quality healthcare, primarily paid for by the federal government. Without that insurance, these kids would not have access to pediatric and specialty care. With the expansion of CHIP, Anne has helped assure that our kids will become healthy adults and contributors to our economy.

Anne has advocated for longer postpartum care coverage for moms in MaineCare and those with private insurance. A mother’s health promotes her child’s health, and Anne has been a leader in supporting healthy families.

Anne has championed many pieces of legislation protecting the environment our children will be inheriting.

Supporting Anne Carney with your vote Nov. 8 is an endorsement of our kids and their future.

Heidi Hansen

South Portland

