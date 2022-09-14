We, members of the Westbrook City Council, are jointly endorsing candidate Jess Moninski for Ward 2 Westbrook City Councilor. As health care (reproductive rights) rights for all people is an issue that is under attack nationally, both at the federal and local levels, it is vital that all on the council stand united in support of these inalienable rights for all people of Westbrook. For this reason, in the race between Victor Chau and Jess Moninski for the Ward 2 City Council seat, we strongly support Jess Moninski.

Jess brings an extraordinary background of experience to the table as a member of the Westbrook School Committee, a nonprofit leader, attorney, community service volunteer and advocate for women, children, new Americans, education and affordable housing. As she launches her campaign, we encourage the people of Ward 2 to meet Jess and find out, as we have, what an outstanding representative she would be for her constituents. Please consider casting your vote for Jess Moninski.

Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte, council president

David Morse, council vice president

Jennifer Munro, councilor

Claude Rwaganje, councilor

Michael Shaughnessy, councilor

