Re: The thousands of solar panels to be installed along Interstate 95 in Augusta, saving an estimated $7.2 million on the cost of electricity for state government over 20 years (Sept. 8):
Twenty years for $7.2 million seems like a relative paucity, considering an overall nuts-and-bolts state operating budget. Just how many solar panels and how much space will be required to actually seriously reduce electricity costs to a minimum for not only state government but also for towns and cities and residential areas statewide?
As for I-95, no local approval is needed of the solar installations. I-95 drivers and passengers might enjoy a return to billboards attractively illustrated with scenic photos (advertising solar energy). A nice summertime beach and ocean view, unobstructed by windmills, on a cold winter’s day?
Richard Mackin Jr.
Millinocket
