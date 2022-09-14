Maya Waryas scored the winner on a feed from Abbie Jacques 55 seconds into the first overtime as St. Joseph’s edged Thomas 2-1 in field hockey on Wednesday at Standish.
Julia Reny opened the scoring with an unassisted goal for Thomas (2-2) 5:03 into the second quarter, but Morgan Dalton answered for St. Joseph’s (4-1) just 2:00 later.
Elise Syphers turned back 25 shots for the Terriers, and Kassidy Collins had 14 saves for the Monks.
MEN’S SOCCER
COLBY 2, GORDON 2: Cole Levis finished off a header from Max Cardone to tie the contest with 1:47 to play in regulation as the Fighting Scots (1-3-1) battled for a draw against the Mules (2-1-1) at Waterville.
Ethan Fabricant tapped in a cross from Ethan Franco 1:11 into play to open the scoring for Colby and Fabricant paired up with Justin Lauer to set a header by Franco in the 20th minute.
Adrian Chiang put home a feed from Levis with 2:52 to play in the first half.
U. OF NEW ENGLAND 1, UM-FARMINGTON 1: Trevor Krueger polished off a pass from Maxon Brochu in the 70th minute to lead the Beavers (0-2-1) to a draw with the Nor’easters (0-4-2) at Biddeford.
Alex Woodworth scored on a Luke Gould feed to break a scoreless tie in the 49th minute.
Sean McCarthy stopped six shots for UNE; Johan Sautter had a pair of saves for UMaine-Farmington.
BATES 3, HUSSON 0: Ciaran Bardong scored with an assist from Bobby Dall to break a tie in the 28th minute as the Bobcats (3-1) pulled away and blanked the Eagles (2-2) at Lewiston.
Gerard Costa Farre scored early in the second half on a feed from Tife Agunloye, and Cesar Hoover closed out the scoring as he converted his penalty kick in the final minute.
WHEATON 4, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: Alasdair Ferrier opened the scoring with an unassisted first-half goal and the Lyons (4-1-1) added two goals in the span of 2:58 from Ferrier and Luca de Castro Novaes midway through the second half as they built a 3-0 lead and handled the Monks (2-2) at Norton, Massachusetts.
Alec Kosinski scored for St. Joseph’s in the 89th minute but Wheaton’s Gavin Mahoney finished off a Joey Everett pass 30 seconds later.
