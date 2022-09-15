Ceremony to honor POWs, MIAs

U.S. service men and women who are missing in action or prisoners of war will be honored by the University of Southern Maine’s veterans’ student group Friday, Sept. 16.

Husky Veterans will unveil a “Chair of Honor” event from 2-3:30 p.m. in Hill Gym in the Costello Sports Complex on the Gorham campus. Admission is free and the public is welcome to attend.

Actor presents gospel programs

Well-known actor Frank Runyeon will present “Sermon on the Mount” at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, at St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook, and “Contemporary Struggles to Live Faithfully in the Media Age,” at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, at St. Anne Church, 299 Main St., Gorham.

Runyeon is an Emmy-nominated actor who has appeared in more than 100 TV shows, including soap operas “Santa Barbara,” “General Hospital,” “All My Children,” The Young and the Restless,” “As the World Turns” and “Falcon Crest,” as well prime time shows “L.A. Law” and “Melrose Place.”

For more than 25 years, he has performed the gospel for hundreds of thousands of people in almost every state in America.

“The public is welcome to meet, greet and take photos with Frank after each performance,” Fr. Lou Phillips, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, said in a press release. “This is a family-friendly event designed for adults and children of all ages.”

All are welcome and admission is free. For more information, contact the parish at 892-8288.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported Sept. 13, 1972, that Dr. Charles Bouffard retired from his dentistry practice after 43 years. He graduated from Tufts Dental School in 1928 and practiced for two years in Westbrook before moving his dental office to the Masonic Block in Gorham in 1930. He moved to a new office on Lower Main Street in 1967.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported Sept. 8 that the U.S. public debt was $30,894,123,090,119.44.

