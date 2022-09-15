Enter The Haggis. Photo courtesy of the artist

ON SALE NOW

Gary Clark Jr., Sept. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Henry Rollins, Sept. 16. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com

Arlo McKinley, Sept. 16. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com

Five Finger Death Punch, Sept. 17. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.50 to $129.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Enter the Haggis, Sept. 17. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy, Sept. 18. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $28.50 to $353.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Infamous Stringdusters, Sept. 20. Portland House of Music, $35. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Tessa Violet, Sept. 21. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Big Wild, Sept. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com

Stevie Nicks, Sept. 22. Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor, $49.50 to $199.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet, Sept. 22. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $28. rocklandstrand.com

Advertisement

Johnnyswim, Sept. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50. statetheatreportland.com

Genticorum, Sept. 24. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

311, Sept. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Ripe, Sept. 24. Simard-Payne Memorial Park, Lewiston, $40. statetheatreportland.com

The Jayhawks, Sept. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com

Superorganism, Sept. 27. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Testament, Sept. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Billy Ocean, Sept. 30. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com

Donna the Buffalo, Oct. 1. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Panorama, Oct. 1. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com

Clannad, Oct. 2. Aura, Portland, $59.50. auramaine.com

Lost Dog Street Band, Oct. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

King Princess, Oct. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $30 advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Walker Hayes, Oct. 6. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $32 to $55. waterfrontconcerts.com

Taylor Tomlinson, Oct. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $28.25 to $158.25. statetheatreportland.com

Greta Van Fleet, Oct. 8. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $45.50 to $75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Shemekia Copeland, Oct. 8. Waterville Opera House, $33. watervillecreates.org

Nikki Glaser, Oct. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Hot Club of Cowtown, Oct. 8. Opera House at Boothbay Opera House, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Dirty Deeds, Oct. 8. Aura, Portland, $19, $15. auramaine.com

Daniel Howell, Oct. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com

Hippo Campus, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com

Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius and Chris Smither, Oct. 15. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $28. rocklandstrand.com

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan, Oct. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Altan, Oct. 19. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

ZZ Top, Oct. 19. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $49.75 to $179.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Slothrust with Weakened Friends, Oct. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Lilli Lewis, Oct. 22. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Neighbor, Oct. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

The Breakers – A Tribute to Tom Petty, Oct. 22. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com

Advertisement

Jay Leno, Oct. 22. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $71 to $145. waterfrontconcerts.com

Chelsea Cutler, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $26.50. statetheatreportland.com

Noah Kahan, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Kitchen Dwellers & Daniel Donato, Oct. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Janis Ian, Oct. 29. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $42. rocklandstrand.com

Trombone Shorty & New Orleans Avenue, Nov. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

The California Honeydrops, Nov. 3. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com

Cathedral – Tribute to Van Halen, Nov. 4. Aura, Portland, $15.50, $19.50. auramaine.com

Squirrel Nut Zippers & Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Nov. 5. Aura, Portland, $35, $49.50. auramaine.com

Marcus Mumford, Nov. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $65 to $110. statetheatreportland.com

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Nov. 6. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com

Pink Talking Fish, Nov. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Trey Anastasio Band & Goose, Nov. 9. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $75. statetheatreportland.com

Trampled By Turtles, Nov. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

The Small Glories, Nov. 13. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Bright Eyes, Nov. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

The Lone Bellow, Nov. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Palaver Strings Zodiac, Nov. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $20, $5 students. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Nov. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com

Spencer and the Walrus’ Beatles Night, Nov. 25, 27 &27. State Theatre, Portland, $23. statetheatreportland.com

Foreigners Journey, Nov. 26. Aura, Portland, $19.50, $27.50. auramaine.com

Machine Head, Dec. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Paul Sullivan, Dec. 3. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Sons of Serendip, Dec. 9. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Advertisement

The Ballroom Thieves, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Foals, Dec. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50. statetheatreportland.com

Twiddle, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $43.50. statetheatreportland.com

Nikki Glaser, Jan. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50 to $149.50. statetheatreportland.com

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz, March 3. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Things To Do
Related Stories
Latest Articles