Please join me in voting to reelect Gov. Mills.
Maine’s education and workforce development initiatives are much stronger now than in the previous administration. Under Gov. Mills’ leadership, for the first time ever, the state fully funds its share of public education; the minimum teacher salary was raised to $40,000; the Career and Technical Education Centers are improved to provide students the technology and tools needed for today’s jobs, and recent and current high school graduates are provided two years of tuition-free community college education!
These investments in Maine people will improve lives for all Mainers. The daughter of a longtime public-school teacher, Gov. Mills, a Democrat, is clearly putting the values she learned as a child into her policies!
If you support her, as I do, please be sure to cast your vote for her to ensure she is reelected.
Pious Ali
at-large city councilor
Portland
