Although I agree with the editorial praising the new James Webb Space Telescope (Our View, Sept. 13), I would like to quibble with one of the points the editorial board makes. (Call me a nit-picker.)
The board writes that if the telescope had not worked as planned, it would have been “a historic boondoggle.” The Oxford Dictionary of American Political Slang defines a “boondoggle” as “an extravagant and useless project.”
If the James Webb Space Telescope had failed, it surely would have been an unfortunate failure, not a “boondoggle.”
Harold McWilliams
Rockport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.