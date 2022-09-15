Re: “Portland restaurant workers rally to oppose proposal eliminating tip credit” (Sept. 13):
Readers should not be misled by the “about a dozen” restaurant workers who gathered to oppose Question D (a minimum-wage increase) into believing they represent a majority of the workers concerned. I am neither a member of the Democratic Socialists of America nor a manager or business owner, but I am a restaurant worker, and from my perspective, Question D has very high support among my peers.
The workers mentioned in the article may be making a livable wage from their tips, but this is not true for everyone, and no worker should ever have to rely on the magnanimity of a customer to ensure they can afford rent or food.
Fears about a wage increase destroying the industry are unfounded, and evidence to the contrary exists in other cities and states where increases have been instated.
Adam King
Portland
