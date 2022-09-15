The union representing 2,000 nurses at Maine Medical Center and hospital management have reached a tentative agreement on the union’s initial contractt.

The three-year tentative agreement comes weeks after an Aug. 18 vote to decertify the union failed 76% to 24%. The union was formed in May 2021.

If ratified by union members as expected, the new contract will settle issues on “workplace safety, wages, benefits and working conditions,” according to the Maine State Nurses Association union news release. There was no mention in the news release of a wage increase. The Press Herald is seeking clarification from the union about a possible wage hike.

“The momentum from our huge recertification victory gave us the final push we needed to get this deal done,” said Nadine Kern, a member of the union bargaining team and Maine Med critical care nurse, in a statement. “Nurses are more engaged and unified than ever. It’s our unity that makes us strong.”

Devin Carr, Maine Medical Center’s chief nursing officer, said in a statement that the hospital is “pleased to arrive at a tentative contract agreement with the union representing nurses at its Bramhall, Brighton and Scarborough campuses. We are looking forward to a quick ratification by members of the bargaining unit.”

The nurses will hold a contract ratification vote next week. The agreement includes guaranteed breaks and mealtimes and ending mandatory rotations between day shifts and night shifts.

“After more than 30 bargaining sessions over the course of 13 months, we are excited about the positive changes our first union contract will bring to nurses and patients alike,” said Mary Kate O’Sullivan, bargaining team member and medical-surgical nurse at Maine Med.

