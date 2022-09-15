ARUNDEL — The art world sadly lost the earthly company of a true and insightful local artist as the result of the death of Martha J. Groome, late of Arundel, Maine, on July 17, 2022.

Martha was a longtime resident of both Kennebunkport and Arundel and was well known for her unique style of art, her kindness, and for her generosity to numerous local charitable causes. She was predeceased by her husband, Edgar Groome in 2007.

Martha graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1967 with a BA degree in painting and graphics. Martha’s art has been shown throughout Maine, in numerous galleries, including in Brunswick, the Icon Contemporary Art, the Portland Art Museum, the Ogunquit Museum of American Art and in galleries in Kennebunkport, York, and elsewhere. She was more than a local artist though, as her work has had regular showings in Philadelphia in Larry Becker Contemporary Art, and in Dallas in Barry Whistler Gallery, where, today in both galleries, a collection of Martha’s paintings continues to be shown. Martha was an introspective person who constantly wondered what and how things were, and why they were, which wonderings influenced her contemporary art. When asked what any particular work of hers represented, she would respond by saying, “whatever you find it to represent.”

She was fiercely independent and knew her own mind. She demonstrated her independence when due to a lengthy and final illness she had to leave her home and be cared for in a nursing facility for the last six months of her life. She often would challenge the need for particular treatment in her care in explicit terms. Eventually though, she saw the wisdom in the recommended course of treatment and assented, trying, however, not to show, either the hint of a smile or the appearance of acceptance in her eyes. Martha was known by her neighbors in Arundel and Kennebunkport for her daily jogging in the early morning hours or driving about town to complete her daily errands. She maintained beautiful flower gardens on her property, kept as much as possible in their natural state, and enjoyed the wildlife that would venture on her property from time to time, as well. Martha is survived by her sister, Anne Saxe of Carlsbad, California, two nieces, Alison Carmon of San Diego, California, and Carole Lockaby of Phoenix, Arizona.

Visiting hours will be held at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME on September 19, 2022 from 10-11 a.m., followed by a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at the Arundel Cemetery in Kennebunkport.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Martha’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

