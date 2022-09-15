Kathryn Helen Rogers 1931 – 2022 WOOLWICH – Kathryn Helen Rogers, 91, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sept. 5, 2022. She was born August 19, 1931, the daughter of Roy and Flora Lenfest, in Liberty, Maine. On May 2, 1953 she married Charles Francis Rogers and together they raised four children. She was a homemaker and a good mother. She was skilled seamstress, a great cook and baker, and she very much enjoyed reading and talking on the phone with her friends. She was predeceased by her husband Charles, her sisters Betty Cyr, Margaret Jones, Dora Larrabee and her brothers Bill and Richard Lenfest. She is survived by her eldest daughter Pamela Simmons, her son Wayne Rogers, her daughter Karen Prey, and her youngest daughter Amy Stanton. She is also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held later in the fall.

