Brooke Farquhar scored with 4:25 remaining in the second overtime to give Gorham a 1-0 win over Falmouth in a Class A South field hockey game Thursday in Gorham.

Annabelle Collier assisted on the goal.

Gorham goalie Madison Tibbals and Falmouth’s Jenna Nunley each made two saves.

Gorham improved to 3-2. Falmouth is 2-3.

BIDDEFORD 3, MARSHWOOD 0: Cece Keller had a goal and an assist, and Ayla Lagasse and Mackenzie Day also scored for the Tigers (5-0) against the Hawks (1-2) in Biddeford.

Lily Dupree stopped 20 shots for Marshwood.

SCARBOROUGH 6, SOUTH PORTLAND/WESTBROOK 0: Stella Grondin and Daisy Stone each scored twice for the Red Storm (4-0) in a win over the Red Riots (1-3-1) in South Portland.

Sabrina Ocampo and Anjali Bhatnagar also scored.

Emily Keefe made 23 saves for South Portland/Westbrook.

CHEVERUS 10, KENNEBUNK 0: Taylor Tory notched four goals and Lucy Johnson had two as the Stags (5-0) defeated the Rams (0-4-1) in Portland.

Zoey Bradford, Sophia St. John, Olivia McCartney and Lily Johnson also scored, and Joey Pompeo and Mackenzie Cash each had two assists.

Madison Stevens made 25 saves for Kennebunk.

MT. ARARAT 2, OXFORD HILLS 1: The Eagles (4-2) scored on a deflection off goalie Gabby Wright in the second overtime to beat the Vikings (4-1) in Paris.

Mt. Ararat’s Grace Keleher forced overtime, scoring with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Sierra Carson put Oxford Hills ahead earlier in the fourth.

Piper Cohen made five saves for Mt. Ararat. Wright stopped six shots.

MESSALONSKEE 3, BRUNSWICK 1: The Eagles (3-0) fell behind in the game’s first minute, then took control to beat the Dragons (3-2) in Oakland.

Payton Alexander had a goal and an assist for Messalonskee. Abby Stevens and Shea Cassani also scored, Isabel Kramer added an assist, and Nealey Dillon made seven saves.

Ava Wolverton opened the scoring for Brunswick.

MASSABESIC 3, BONNY EAGLE 1: Kenzie Nason, Eliza Rogers and Sydney Desimone scored for the Mustangs (2-3) against the Scots (0-5) in Waterboro.

FOOTBALL

BONNY EAGLE 12, PORTLAND 8: The Scots (2-1) scored two touchdowns in the second half, then stopped the Bulldogs (1-2) on downs inside the 15 as time expired to secure a victory in Standish.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 46, BOOTHBAY 13: Brady Plante threw three long touchdown passes in the first half, and the Seagulls (2-1) added three defensive touchdowns in a win over the Seahawks (1-2) in Old Orchard Beach.

Riley Provencher opened the scoring with a 50-yard touchdown catch, and Brady Croteau’s 45-yard TD catch early in the second quarter put OOB ahead for good. Plante then connected with Brayden Mansur on a 67-yard scoring play.

Provencher and Levi Perrone each returned an interception for a TD, and Ethan Baker recovered a fumble in the end zone.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

DEERING 5, NOBLE 1: Elsa Freeman scored three goals and set up the other two as the Rams (2-3) downed the Knights (2-3) in Portland.

With Deering ahead 2-0 in the closing seconds of the first half, Freeman took a corner kick that was headed by a defender to the left side of the 6-yard box, where Mae Carroll volleyed it into the net as the horn sounded.

Freeman opened the scoring when she collected a high serve from Sophia Nieves, dribbled inside the 6-yard box and sent a low diagonal shot into the right side of the net.

Later in the first half, Freeman executed a well-placed through-ball to Grace Marino, who fired a shot from the top of the 18-yard box that goalie Lauren Cooley (three saves) tried to push over the net, but it went under the crossbar for a 2-0 Deering lead.

Noble’s Hannah Perro put in the rebound of her own shot that was stopped by Deering goalie Sophie Hill (eight saves) midway through the second half.

WINDHAM 6, PORTLAND 2: Abbey Thornton scored three of her four goals in the second half, including two on headers off corner kicks, as the Eagles (4-2) pulled away from the Bulldogs (1-4) in Portland

Ashley Clark and Elizabeth Talbot also scored for Windham, which led 1-0 at halftime.

Portland got late goals from Elizabeth Littell and Anneliese Collin.

THORNTON ACADEMY 5, BIDDEFORD 0: Yabeserra Rich scored three goals, Quincy Thibault added a goal and an assist, and the Golden Trojans (4-1) shut out the Tigers (1-4) in Saco.

Rich’s first goal came in the seventh minute when she collected a deflected cross from Hadley Stoddard and sent a shot from the left side that went off a defender and into the net.

Stoddard intercepted a goal kick, dribbled past two defenders and shot through the legs of Biddeford goalie Sarah Parks at 11:39.

Rich made it 3-0 late in the first half with a left-footed chip from 20 yards after a long pass from Thibault, then completed the hat trick from a nearly identical spot with a similar shot early in the second half.

Thibault completed the scoring on a 30-yard floater that dipped under the crossbar with six minutes left.

WAYNFLETE 5, RICHMOND 0: Lucy Hart scored three goals, Morgan Earls added a goal and an assist, and Lucy Olsen also scored as the Flyers (3-0) shut out the Bobcats (3-2) in Portland.

BOYS’ SOCCER

FALMOUTH 11, MASSABESIC 0: Finn Cameron and Michael Christman scored three goals apiece as the Navigators (4-0) routed the Mustangs (0-5) at Falmouth.

Veroone Meduri added a pair of goals.

WAYNFLETE 5, RICHMOND 0: The Flyers (4-0) got goals from Matt Adey and Roan Hopkins in the first three minutes, and Myles Culley added a hat trick in a win over the Bobcats (4-1) at Richmond.

Culley also assisted on Adey’s goal, and Adey set up two of Culley’s goals to help Waynflete open a 5-0 edge by halftime.

Waynflete keeper Cole Isherwood faced just one shot.

ISLESBORO 4, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 1: Harper Conover, Nathan Waldron, Matt Britton and Blake Ziatkowsi scored for the Eagles (2-0) against the Lions (1-1) in Belfast.

Isaiah Irish scored his second of the year for GPCS.

