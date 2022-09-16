Exhibits/Galleries
“From a Woman’s Perspective”: Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Through September, richardboydartgallery.com.
“Immigration Stories: Exploring the Diverse Cultural Heritage of the Brunswick, Topsham and Harpswell Communities”: Pejepscot History Center, 159 Park Row, Brunswick, through December.
Full Color: Group exhibit, Points of View Art Gallery, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, through September, brunswickdowntown.org.
Joel Babb: “Forest Murmurs – The Maine Woods”: Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, on view to Oct. 1, greenhutgalleries.com.
“Maine Perspectives:” AIGA Summer Poster Show, Portland Public Library, Lower Level, 5 Monument Square, Portland, to Oct. 8, maine.aiga.org.
“Photography & Paperwork”: Through Sept. 25, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. visitfreeport.com.
Pulped Under Pressure: USM’s Glickman Library, 96 Falmouth St., 7th floor Great Reading Room, Portland. On view to December, usm.maine.edu.
Rachel Mason Burger: The Art Gallery at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth, to Oct. 4. stalbansmaine.org.
“Stories in Wood: The Marquetry Art of James Macdonald”: Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, through Oct. 1.
“The Lives of the Jewelers,” University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Oct. 9, library.une.edu/art-galleries.
Saturday 9/24
Cahoots: Celebrating Art & Community: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary 44 McKeen St., Brunswick. Free, all-ages event, brunswickdowntown.org.
Friday 9/30
Running With Scissors 6×6 and Open Studios: 5- 8 p.m. artist meet and greet, kick-off of Maine Craft Weekend, Belleflower Brewing, 66 Cove St., Portland. Work will be hung through the end of October. rwsartstudios.com.
Ongoing
Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland, cascobayartisans.com.
Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.
Film
Festival Champlain/Champlain French Language Film Festival: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Talbot Hall, University of Southern Maine, Bedford Street, Portland. Highlights the diversity of francophone cinema. Free, afdume.org.
PMA Films: Bounty + Sundance Indigenous Short Film Tour: Sept. 23-25, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. $5+
PMA Films: “Three Minutes: A Lengthening”: 2 p.m. Sept. 23-25 & 30, presented with Maine Jewish Film Festival at
Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, $7+, portlandmuseum.org.
Sunday 9/25
PMA Films: “The Exterminating Angel”: 11 a.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. $5+.
Friday 9/30
“The Territory:: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Immersive look at the fight of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people against the encroaching deforestation brought by illegal settlers, $9, space538.org.
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.
Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.
Merrill Film Society: watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.
Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.
Museums
Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.
Maine Historical Society – “Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress”: Part II on view through Dec. 31, 489 Congress St., Portland, mainehistory.org.
Maine Jewish Museum: “Color Fields,” Joan Busing; “Generational Layers: Gerstenblatt-Berg Family Collage Portraits,” Paula Gerstenblatt; “Following the Light,” Judy Glickman Lauder, through Oct. 28. First Friday Art Walk 5-8 p.m. Oct. 7, 267 Congress St., Portland.
Maine Museum of Photographic Arts: Claire Seidl and Rose Marasco, through Oct. 8, 15 Middle St., 3A, Portland, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.
Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.
Portland Observatory: 138 Congress St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.
Tate House Museum: Tours on the hour 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until Oct. 29, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. Masks may be required. Free-$16, reserve at tatehouse.org.
Victoria Mansion: 10 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. to Oct. 31, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Free-$35, victoriamansion.org.
Saturday 9/24
“Tears By The River”: 11 a.m., Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, Thompson’s Point, Portland. Puppetry, drumming and dance bring to life a story passed down through African oral traditions, kitetails.org.
Thursday 9/29
“Helen Frankenthaler and Jo Sandman: Without Limits”: 4:30 p.m., Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St, Brunswick. Lecture by Ruth Fine, former curator of Special Projects in Modern Art at the National Gallery of Art, bowdoin.edu.
Music
Friday 9/23
Anand Wilder: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org.
Bess Jacques & The Strays: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $10-$25, cadenzafreeport.com.
Funkationland: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15-$20, onelongfellowsquare.com.
Genticorum — Peaks Island House Concert: 6:30 p.m., New Brackett Church, 9 Church Ave., Peaks Island, Portland. Québécois traditional music. Free to $20, wharfcovefarm.wordpress.com.
Johnnyswim: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $32.50.
Rigometrics “Rig N’ Roll” Album Release: 8 p.m. with special guest Jeff Beam, Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.
Speedy Ortiz: 7 p.m. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland.
Stu Mahan & Dominic Lavoie: 6 p.m., Portland Lobster Co., 180 Commercial St., Portland. bandsintown.com.
Saturday 9/24
311 & Tropidelic: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.
Cosmic Oceans : 8 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. Concert featuring live music and visuals based on the ancient myth of the cosmic oceans. $7-$10, usm.maine.edu.
David Karl Roberts: 2-5 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland. bandsintown.com.
Eugene Mirman: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $30-$35.
Jonathan Edwards: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland.
Kevin O’Leary’s MARS: 7 p.m., The Studio Theatre, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $25, brownpapertickets.com.
Love By Numb3rs and King Kyote: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $18/$23, chocolatechurcharts.org.
The Joe Fonda Trio | Dimensions in Jazz: 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., $5+. Free workshop precedes the concert at 4 p.m. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.
Sunday 9/25
Connor Garvey & Edie Carey: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15-$20.
Katie Dobbins: 2 p.m., Batson River & Distilling, 82 Hanover St., Portland, batsonriver.com.
Scottish Harp and Border Pipes: 4 p.m., The Music Loft at Linden Lea, 655 Elmwood Road, Pownal. $20, lindenleapownal.net.
The Jayhawks: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $32.
Tuesday 9/27
Adam Swanson: Vintage American Jazz & Ragtime Piano Concert: 7 p.m., Congregational Church in Cumberland, 282 Main St., Cumberland. Free, cumberlanducc.org.
Bess Jacques & The Strays: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Free, portcityblue.com.
Superorganism: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $20-$25, statetheatreportland.com.
Wednesday 9/28
Acoustic open mic: 7-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.
Adam Swanson: 6:30 p.m., pianist performs at Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., benefit concert by donation, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.
Cold Chocolate: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland.
Thursday 9/29
Crow Billiken and Ceschi Ramos with First Passionate Frisbee Club: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St, Portland. SPACE currently requires masks for all attendees, with medical exemptions. Refer to health and safety policy for more, space538.org.
Cut Chemist LunarLanding | Adrienne Mack Davis | DJ Myth: 7:30 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St, Portland.
Senie Hunt & The Senie Hunt Project: 2 p.m. The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St, Portland. bandsintown.com.
ThunderHeart Lion & Dominic Lavoie: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $12-$15, onelongfellowsquare.com.
Friday 9/30
Billy Ocean: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $45-$59.50.
Héritier Watanabe: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30-$150, portlandovations.org.
Kevin O’Leary’s MARS: 7 p.m., The Studio Theatre, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $25, brownpapertickets.com.
Open Stage: 6-9 p.m., Three of Strong Spirits, 35B Diamond St., Portland. Music, juggling, dance, comedy, and whatever other talents guests may have are welcome, facebook.com.
Stu Mahan & Jeff Beam: 6 p.m. Portland Lobster Co., 180 Commercial St., Portland. bandsintown.com.
Ongoing
80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.
Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.
Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.
Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.
Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest:8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.
Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.
Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.
Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.
Sunday Open Mic: 3-7 p.m. every Sunday, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick.
Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.
Theater/Dance
“Cinderella”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Set in the 18th century, features lavishly costumed marionettes, $20-$25, puppetsinportland.org.
“Jekyll and Hyde The Musical”: Through Oct. 2, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $20-$25, lyricmusictheater.org.
Kevin O’Leary’s MARS: Sept. 24, 28-30 & Oct. 1, The Studio Theatre at 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $25, brownpapertickets.com.
Puppets in Portland Festival: Sept. 20-25, Mayo Street Arts Mayo Street, Portland, and Children’s Museum of Maine, Thompson’s Point, Portland, puppetsinportland.org.
“The Great Leap”: Through Oct. 2, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave. Post-show Curtain Call Sept. 25, portlandstage.org/show/the-great-leap.
“When We Were Young and Unafraid”: Sept 29-Oct 23, Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Make a reservation and pay after the performance, madhorse.com.
Friday 9/23
Body Concert: 7:30 p.m., First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. Inspired by Japanese Butoh dance, partners with sculpted foam-rubber puppets, $20-$25, puppetsinportland.org.
Grace: The Power of Dance on Ice: 7 p.m., Troubh Arena, 225 Park Ave., Portland. $15-$25, icedanceinternational.org.
Talk Of The Town Comedy Show: 7 p.m., Free Street Restaurant and Bar, 77 Free St., Portland. $20, eventbrite.com.
Saturday 9/24
Stand Up For Reproductive Rights–Comedy Hosted by Cindi Brown: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St. $15/$20 portlandhouseofmusic.com.
Ongoing
A Comedy of Haunted History: explore the creepy corners of Portland’s Old Port with professional actors and comedians, 72 Commercial St., Portland. $19.99-$29.99, wickedwalkingtours.com.
Monday of the Minds: A CommUNITY Hip Hop Showcase: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. every second and fourth Monday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland.
Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com.
Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.
