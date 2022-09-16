Exhibits/Galleries

“From a Woman’s Perspective”: Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Through September, richardboydartgallery.com.

“Immigration Stories: Exploring the Diverse Cultural Heritage of the Brunswick, Topsham and Harpswell Communities”: Pejepscot History Center, 159 Park Row, Brunswick, through December.

Full Color: Group exhibit, Points of View Art Gallery, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, through September, brunswickdowntown.org.

Joel Babb: “Forest Murmurs – The Maine Woods”: Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, on view to Oct. 1, greenhutgalleries.com.

“Maine Perspectives:” AIGA Summer Poster Show, Portland Public Library, Lower Level, 5 Monument Square, Portland, to Oct. 8, maine.aiga.org.

“Photography & Paperwork”: Through Sept. 25, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Pulped Under Pressure: USM’s Glickman Library, 96 Falmouth St., 7th floor Great Reading Room, Portland. On view to December, usm.maine.edu.

Rachel Mason Burger: The Art Gallery at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth, to Oct. 4. stalbansmaine.org.

“Stories in Wood: The Marquetry Art of James Macdonald”: Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, through Oct. 1.

“The Lives of the Jewelers,” University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Oct. 9, library.une.edu/art-galleries.

Saturday 9/24

Cahoots: Celebrating Art & Community: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary 44 McKeen St., Brunswick. Free, all-ages event, brunswickdowntown.org.

Friday 9/30

Running With Scissors 6×6 and Open Studios: 5- 8 p.m. artist meet and greet, kick-off of Maine Craft Weekend, Belleflower Brewing, 66 Cove St., Portland. Work will be hung through the end of October. rwsartstudios.com.

Ongoing

Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland, cascobayartisans.com.

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Film

Festival Champlain/Champlain French Language Film Festival: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Talbot Hall, University of Southern Maine, Bedford Street, Portland. Highlights the diversity of francophone cinema. Free, afdume.org.

PMA Films: Bounty + Sundance Indigenous Short Film Tour: Sept. 23-25, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. $5+

PMA Films: “Three Minutes: A Lengthening”: 2 p.m. Sept. 23-25 & 30, presented with Maine Jewish Film Festival at

Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, $7+, portlandmuseum.org.

Sunday 9/25

PMA Films: “The Exterminating Angel”: 11 a.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. $5+.

Friday 9/30

“The Territory:: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Immersive look at the fight of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people against the encroaching deforestation brought by illegal settlers, $9, space538.org.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Merrill Film Society: watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Historical Society – “Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress”: Part II on view through Dec. 31, 489 Congress St., Portland, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum: “Color Fields,” Joan Busing; “Generational Layers: Gerstenblatt-Berg Family Collage Portraits,” Paula Gerstenblatt; “Following the Light,” Judy Glickman Lauder, through Oct. 28. First Friday Art Walk 5-8 p.m. Oct. 7, 267 Congress St., Portland.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts: Claire Seidl and Rose Marasco, through Oct. 8, 15 Middle St., 3A, Portland, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Observatory: 138 Congress St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Tate House Museum: Tours on the hour 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until Oct. 29, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. Masks may be required. Free-$16, reserve at tatehouse.org.

Victoria Mansion: 10 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. to Oct. 31, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Free-$35, victoriamansion.org.

Saturday 9/24

“Tears By The River”: 11 a.m., Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, Thompson’s Point, Portland. Puppetry, drumming and dance bring to life a story passed down through African oral traditions, kitetails.org.

Thursday 9/29

“Helen Frankenthaler and Jo Sandman: Without Limits”: 4:30 p.m., Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St, Brunswick. Lecture by Ruth Fine, former curator of Special Projects in Modern Art at the National Gallery of Art, bowdoin.edu.

Music

Friday 9/23 Anand Wilder: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org. Bess Jacques & The Strays: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $10-$25, cadenzafreeport.com. Funkationland: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15-$20, onelongfellowsquare.com. Genticorum — Peaks Island House Concert: 6:30 p.m., New Brackett Church, 9 Church Ave., Peaks Island, Portland. Québécois traditional music. Free to $20, wharfcovefarm.wordpress.com. Johnnyswim: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $32.50. Rigometrics “Rig N’ Roll” Album Release: 8 p.m. with special guest Jeff Beam, Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com. Speedy Ortiz: 7 p.m. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Stu Mahan & Dominic Lavoie: 6 p.m., Portland Lobster Co., 180 Commercial St., Portland. bandsintown.com. Saturday 9/24 311 & Tropidelic: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com. Cosmic Oceans : 8 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. Concert featuring live music and visuals based on the ancient myth of the cosmic oceans. $7-$10, usm.maine.edu.

David Karl Roberts: 2-5 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland. bandsintown.com. Eugene Mirman: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $30-$35. Jonathan Edwards: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Kevin O’Leary’s MARS: 7 p.m., The Studio Theatre, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $25, brownpapertickets.com. Love By Numb3rs and King Kyote: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $18/$23, chocolatechurcharts.org. The Joe Fonda Trio | Dimensions in Jazz: 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., $5+. Free workshop precedes the concert at 4 p.m. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org. Sunday 9/25 Connor Garvey & Edie Carey: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15-$20. Katie Dobbins: 2 p.m., Batson River & Distilling, 82 Hanover St., Portland, batsonriver.com. Scottish Harp and Border Pipes: 4 p.m., The Music Loft at Linden Lea, 655 Elmwood Road, Pownal. $20, lindenleapownal.net. The Jayhawks: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $32. Tuesday 9/27 Adam Swanson: Vintage American Jazz & Ragtime Piano Concert: 7 p.m., Congregational Church in Cumberland, 282 Main St., Cumberland. Free, cumberlanducc.org. Bess Jacques & The Strays: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Free, portcityblue.com. Superorganism: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $20-$25, statetheatreportland.com. Wednesday 9/28 Acoustic open mic: 7-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. Adam Swanson: 6:30 p.m., pianist performs at Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., benefit concert by donation, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org. Cold Chocolate: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Thursday 9/29 Crow Billiken and Ceschi Ramos with First Passionate Frisbee Club: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St, Portland. SPACE currently requires masks for all attendees, with medical exemptions. Refer to health and safety policy for more, space538.org. Cut Chemist LunarLanding | Adrienne Mack Davis | DJ Myth: 7:30 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St, Portland. Senie Hunt & The Senie Hunt Project: 2 p.m. The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St, Portland. bandsintown.com. ThunderHeart Lion & Dominic Lavoie: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $12-$15, onelongfellowsquare.com. Friday 9/30 Billy Ocean: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $45-$59.50. Héritier Watanabe: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30-$150, portlandovations.org. Kevin O’Leary’s MARS: 7 p.m., The Studio Theatre, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $25, brownpapertickets.com. Open Stage: 6-9 p.m., Three of Strong Spirits, 35B Diamond St., Portland. Music, juggling, dance, comedy, and whatever other talents guests may have are welcome, facebook.com. Stu Mahan & Jeff Beam: 6 p.m. Portland Lobster Co., 180 Commercial St., Portland. bandsintown.com. Ongoing 80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com. Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com. Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time. Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest:8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com. Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue. Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com. Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com. Sunday Open Mic: 3-7 p.m. every Sunday, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free. Related Sign up for Forecaster newsletters. Theater/Dance “Cinderella”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Set in the 18th century, features lavishly costumed marionettes, $20-$25, puppetsinportland.org. “Jekyll and Hyde The Musical”: Through Oct. 2, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $20-$25, lyricmusictheater.org. Kevin O’Leary’s MARS: Sept. 24, 28-30 & Oct. 1, The Studio Theatre at 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $25, brownpapertickets.com. Puppets in Portland Festival: Sept. 20-25, Mayo Street Arts Mayo Street, Portland, and Children’s Museum of Maine, Thompson’s Point, Portland, puppetsinportland.org. “The Great Leap”: Through Oct. 2, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave. Post-show Curtain Call Sept. 25, portlandstage.org/show/the-great-leap. “When We Were Young and Unafraid”: Sept 29-Oct 23, Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Make a reservation and pay after the performance, madhorse.com. Friday 9/23 Body Concert: 7:30 p.m., First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. Inspired by Japanese Butoh dance, partners with sculpted foam-rubber puppets, $20-$25, puppetsinportland.org. Grace: The Power of Dance on Ice: 7 p.m., Troubh Arena, 225 Park Ave., Portland. $15-$25, icedanceinternational.org. Talk Of The Town Comedy Show: 7 p.m., Free Street Restaurant and Bar, 77 Free St., Portland. $20, eventbrite.com. Saturday 9/24 Stand Up For Reproductive Rights–Comedy Hosted by Cindi Brown: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St. $15/$20 portlandhouseofmusic.com. Ongoing A Comedy of Haunted History: explore the creepy corners of Portland’s Old Port with professional actors and comedians, 72 Commercial St., Portland. $19.99-$29.99, wickedwalkingtours.com. Monday of the Minds: A CommUNITY Hip Hop Showcase: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. every second and fourth Monday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com. Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.

