Adam Swanson, who is one of the world’s foremost pianists and historians of vintage American popular music, including ragtime, early jazz and the Great American Songbook, will perform Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath. Contributed / CCAC

Exhibits/Galleries

“From a Woman’s Perspective”: Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Through September, richardboydartgallery.com.

“Immigration Stories: Exploring the Diverse Cultural Heritage of the Brunswick, Topsham and Harpswell Communities”: Pejepscot History Center, 159 Park Row, Brunswick, through December.

Full Color: Group exhibit, Points of View Art Gallery, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, through September, brunswickdowntown.org.

Joel Babb: “Forest Murmurs – The Maine Woods”: Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, on view to Oct. 1, greenhutgalleries.com.

“Maine Perspectives:” AIGA Summer Poster Show, Portland Public Library, Lower Level, 5 Monument Square, Portland, to Oct. 8, maine.aiga.org.

“Photography & Paperwork”: Through Sept. 25, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Advertisement

Pulped Under Pressure: USM’s Glickman Library, 96 Falmouth St., 7th floor Great Reading Room, Portland. On view to December, usm.maine.edu.

Rachel Mason Burger: The Art Gallery at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth, to Oct. 4. stalbansmaine.org.

“Stories in Wood: The Marquetry Art of James Macdonald”: Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, through Oct. 1.

“The Lives of the Jewelers,” University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Oct. 9, library.une.edu/art-galleries.

Saturday 9/24

Cahoots: Celebrating Art & Community: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary 44 McKeen St., Brunswick. Free, all-ages event, brunswickdowntown.org.

Advertisement

Friday 9/30

Running With Scissors 6×6 and Open Studios: 5- 8 p.m. artist meet and greet, kick-off of Maine Craft Weekend, Belleflower Brewing, 66 Cove St., Portland. Work will be hung through the end of October. rwsartstudios.com.

Ongoing

Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland, cascobayartisans.com.

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Film

Festival Champlain/Champlain French Language Film Festival: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Talbot Hall, University of Southern Maine, Bedford Street, Portland. Highlights the diversity of francophone cinema. Free, afdume.org.

Advertisement

PMA Films: Bounty + Sundance Indigenous Short Film Tour: Sept. 23-25, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. $5+

PMA Films: “Three Minutes: A Lengthening”: 2 p.m. Sept. 23-25 & 30, presented with Maine Jewish Film Festival at
Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, $7+, portlandmuseum.org.

Sunday 9/25

PMA Films: “The Exterminating Angel”: 11 a.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. $5+.

Friday 9/30

“The Territory:: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Immersive look at the fight of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people against the encroaching deforestation brought by illegal settlers, $9, space538.org.

Advertisement

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Merrill Film Society: watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Advertisement

Maine Historical Society – “Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress”: Part II on view through Dec. 31, 489 Congress St., Portland, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum: “Color Fields,” Joan Busing; “Generational Layers: Gerstenblatt-Berg Family Collage Portraits,” Paula Gerstenblatt; “Following the Light,” Judy Glickman Lauder, through Oct. 28. First Friday Art Walk 5-8 p.m. Oct. 7, 267 Congress St., Portland.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts: Claire Seidl and Rose Marasco, through Oct. 8, 15 Middle St., 3A, Portland, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Observatory: 138 Congress St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Tate House Museum: Tours on the hour 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until Oct. 29, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. Masks may be required. Free-$16, reserve at tatehouse.org.

Advertisement

Victoria Mansion: 10 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. to Oct. 31, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Free-$35, victoriamansion.org.

Saturday 9/24

 “Tears By The River”: 11 a.m., Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, Thompson’s Point, Portland. Puppetry, drumming and dance bring to life a story passed down through African oral traditions, kitetails.org.

Thursday 9/29

 “Helen Frankenthaler and Jo Sandman: Without Limits”: 4:30 p.m., Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St, Brunswick. Lecture by Ruth Fine, former curator of Special Projects in Modern Art at the National Gallery of Art, bowdoin.edu.

Music

Friday 9/23

Anand Wilder: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org.

Bess Jacques & The Strays: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $10-$25, cadenzafreeport.com.

Funkationland: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15-$20, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Genticorum — Peaks Island House Concert: 6:30 p.m., New Brackett Church, 9 Church Ave., Peaks Island, Portland. Québécois traditional music. Free to $20, wharfcovefarm.wordpress.com.

Johnnyswim: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $32.50.

Rigometrics “Rig N’ Roll” Album Release: 8 p.m. with special guest Jeff Beam, Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Speedy Ortiz: 7 p.m. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland.

Stu Mahan & Dominic Lavoie: 6 p.m., Portland Lobster Co., 180 Commercial St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Saturday 9/24

311 & Tropidelic: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Cosmic Oceans : 8 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. Concert featuring live music and visuals based on the ancient myth of the cosmic oceans. $7-$10, usm.maine.edu.

David Karl Roberts: 2-5 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Eugene Mirman: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $30-$35.

Jonathan Edwards: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland.

Kevin O’Leary’s MARS: 7 p.m., The Studio Theatre, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $25, brownpapertickets.com.

Love By Numb3rs and King Kyote: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $18/$23, chocolatechurcharts.org.

The Joe Fonda Trio | Dimensions in Jazz: 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., $5+. Free workshop precedes the concert at 4 p.m. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Sunday 9/25

Connor Garvey & Edie Carey: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15-$20.

Katie Dobbins: 2 p.m., Batson River & Distilling, 82 Hanover St., Portland, batsonriver.com.

Scottish Harp and Border Pipes: 4 p.m., The Music Loft at Linden Lea, 655 Elmwood Road, Pownal. $20, lindenleapownal.net.

The Jayhawks: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $32.

Tuesday 9/27

Adam Swanson: Vintage American Jazz & Ragtime Piano Concert: 7 p.m., Congregational Church in Cumberland, 282 Main St., Cumberland. Free, cumberlanducc.org.

Bess Jacques & The Strays: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Free, portcityblue.com.

Superorganism: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $20-$25, statetheatreportland.com.

Wednesday 9/28

Acoustic open mic: 7-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.

Adam Swanson: 6:30 p.m., pianist performs at Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., benefit concert by donation, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Cold Chocolate: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland.

Thursday 9/29

Crow Billiken and Ceschi Ramos with First Passionate Frisbee Club: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St, Portland. SPACE currently requires masks for all attendees, with medical exemptions. Refer to health and safety policy for more, space538.org.

Cut Chemist LunarLanding | Adrienne Mack Davis | DJ Myth: 7:30 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St, Portland.

Senie Hunt & The Senie Hunt Project: 2 p.m. The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St, Portland. bandsintown.com.

ThunderHeart Lion & Dominic Lavoie: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $12-$15, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Friday 9/30

Billy Ocean: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $45-$59.50.

Héritier Watanabe: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30-$150, portlandovations.org.

Kevin O’Leary’s MARS: 7 p.m., The Studio Theatre, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $25, brownpapertickets.com.

Open Stage: 6-9 p.m., Three of Strong Spirits, 35B Diamond St., Portland. Music, juggling, dance, comedy, and whatever other talents guests may have are welcome, facebook.com.

Stu Mahan & Jeff Beam: 6 p.m. Portland Lobster Co., 180 Commercial St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest:8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.

Sunday Open Mic: 3-7 p.m. every Sunday, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Related

Sign up for Forecaster newsletters.

Theater/Dance

“Cinderella”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Set in the 18th century, features lavishly costumed marionettes, $20-$25, puppetsinportland.org.

“Jekyll and Hyde The Musical”: Through Oct. 2, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $20-$25, lyricmusictheater.org.

Kevin O’Leary’s MARS: Sept. 24, 28-30 & Oct. 1, The Studio Theatre at 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $25, brownpapertickets.com.

Puppets in Portland Festival: Sept. 20-25, Mayo Street Arts Mayo Street, Portland, and Children’s Museum of Maine, Thompson’s Point, Portland, puppetsinportland.org.

“The Great Leap”: Through Oct. 2, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave. Post-show Curtain Call Sept. 25, portlandstage.org/show/the-great-leap.

“When We Were Young and Unafraid”: Sept 29-Oct 23, Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Make a reservation and pay after the performance, madhorse.com.

Friday 9/23

Body Concert: 7:30 p.m., First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. Inspired by Japanese Butoh dance, partners with sculpted foam-rubber puppets, $20-$25, puppetsinportland.org.

Grace: The Power of Dance on Ice: 7 p.m., Troubh Arena, 225 Park Ave., Portland. $15-$25, icedanceinternational.org.

Talk Of The Town Comedy Show: 7 p.m., Free Street Restaurant and Bar, 77 Free St., Portland. $20, eventbrite.com.

Saturday 9/24

Stand Up For Reproductive Rights–Comedy Hosted by Cindi Brown: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St. $15/$20 portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Ongoing

A Comedy of Haunted History: explore the creepy corners of Portland’s Old Port with professional actors and comedians, 72 Commercial St., Portland. $19.99-$29.99, wickedwalkingtours.com.

Monday of the Minds: A CommUNITY Hip Hop Showcase: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. every second and fourth Monday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland.

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com.

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.

filed under:
calendar of events, Forecaster Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles