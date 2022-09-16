SCARBOROUGH — After Scarborough opened the season with a lopsided home loss to Thornton Academy, and with Bonny Eagle and Marshwood looming, an 0-3 start looked like a real possibility for the Red Storm.

Instead, the Red Storm responded with two impressive victories.

After rallying to win at Bonny Eagle last week, Scarborough made it two in a row Friday night, holding off Marshwood, the reigning four-time Class B champion for a 29-28 win at Kippy Mitchell Sports Complex.

The Red Storm blocked a late extra point after Marshwood’s last touchdown and intercepted a pass on the final play of the game.

“A lot of people talked about our rough three-game stretch and said we’d be lucky to win one game, and to come out of that stretch 2-1, I’m pretty happy,” said Scarborough Coach Packy Malia.

Marshwood (1-2) drove right down the field to start the game and went on top, 7-0, on Emmanuel Poe’s 45-yard touchdown scamper.

But the Red Storm came right back behind the running of Griffin Denbow and the arm of quarterback De’Angelo Alston. Denbow’s 63-yard run set up Tim Crockett’s first touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run to make it 7-7 after one quarter.

Marshwood went ahead again in the second quarter, as Ty Cougler broke free for a 46-yard score. Again, Scarborough answered quickly, as Alston found Charlie Murray for a 38-yard TD. Murray broke two tackles and spun away from a third defender en route to making it 14-14.

The Red Storm got the ball to start the second half and marched for the go-ahead touchdown, as Crockett capped the drive with a 3-yard run and added a 2-point conversion rush.

Early in the fourth quarter, Scarborough made it 29-14 on Crockett’s third touchdown run, from a yard out.

But the Hawks responded like the champions they are.

First, Marshwood got a 7-yard Ty Cougler touchdown run, and Poe ran in the conversion to cut the deficit to 29-22 with 10 minutes to go.

Then, with 2:50 to play, Andrew Ryan, on his only carry of the game, scored from the 8. The Hawks’ extra-point attempt was blocked by Crockett, however, enabling Scarborough to hold on to the lead.

“We talked about blocking the kick in practice, and I saw the snapper was low and I just made a play,” said Crockett.

Marshwood got one final chance and drove as far as the Red Storm 45, but a last-ditch pass from Cullen St. Cyr was intercepted by Tom Hassett.

“We just made sure no one got behind us,” said Murray. “Tommy stepped up and made the big play.”

Turnovers and penalties are the reason why Marshwood dropped to 1-2, according to Coach Alex Rotsko.

“Turnovers were a huge difference tonight,” Rotsko said. “If we had just one turnover, we would have won the game. I don’t think our effort was bad. Our focus was really poor. We have a long way to go, but we’re getting better each week.”

