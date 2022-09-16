Massabesic scored a touchdown with 45 seconds remaining and added the extra point to defeat South Portland, 14-13, in a Class B South football game Friday night in Waterboro.
South Portland (2-1) led 6-0 at halftime and 13-7 through three quarters.
Massabesic is also 2-1.
YARMOUTH 36, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 14: Michael McGonagle ran for three touchdowns and added a 33-yard TD catch from Sam Bradford as the Clippers (3-0) downed the Patriots (1-2) at Yarmouth.
Spencer LaBrecque scored on a 5-yard run late in the first half, giving Yarmouth a 22-6 halftime lead.
Quarterback Michael Ryan had a pair scoring runs for Gray-New Gloucester, including a 70-yard scamper on fourth down in the third quarter.
OXFORD HILLS 34, SANFORD 3: Teigan Pelletier caught an 18-yard scoring pass as the first half ended to give the Vikings a 20-3 lead, and Oxford Hills (3-0) went on to defeat Sanford (1-2) in Paris.
Pelletier also hauled in a TD pass with 2:21 left in the half to make it 14-3.
MT. BLUE 22, DEERING 18: Mt. Blue (2-1) scored on a quarterback scamper by Jayden Meader around right end with 52 seconds left to rally past Deering (0-3) at Portland.
The winning touchdown capped a comeback after Deering built an 18-7 lead early in the final quarter.
The Rams led 6-0, fell behind 7-6, then regained a 12-7 halftime lead.
Deering’s Tavian Lauture scored on a 6-yard run and threw a 20-yard TD pass to Jameson Dennis. Joey Foley opened the scoring with a 24-yard run. A 4-yard pass from Meader to Charles Stevens cut Deering’s lead to 18-15.
SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 54, MORSE 22: Reece Davis scored six touchdowns to help the Phoenix (2-1) beat the Shipbuilders (2-1) in Livermore Falls.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.