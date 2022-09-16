Massabesic scored a touchdown with 45 seconds remaining and added the extra point to defeat South Portland, 14-13, in a Class B South football game Friday night in Waterboro.

South Portland (2-1) led 6-0 at halftime and 13-7 through three quarters.

Massabesic is also 2-1.

YARMOUTH 36, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 14: Michael McGonagle ran for three touchdowns and added a 33-yard TD catch from Sam Bradford as the Clippers (3-0) downed the Patriots (1-2) at Yarmouth.

Spencer LaBrecque scored on a 5-yard run late in the first half, giving Yarmouth a 22-6 halftime lead.

Quarterback Michael Ryan had a pair scoring runs for Gray-New Gloucester, including a 70-yard scamper on fourth down in the third quarter.

Advertisement

OXFORD HILLS 34, SANFORD 3: Teigan Pelletier caught an 18-yard scoring pass as the first half ended to give the Vikings a 20-3 lead, and Oxford Hills (3-0) went on to defeat Sanford (1-2) in Paris.

Pelletier also hauled in a TD pass with 2:21 left in the half to make it 14-3.

MT. BLUE 22, DEERING 18: Mt. Blue (2-1) scored on a quarterback scamper by Jayden Meader around right end with 52 seconds left to rally past Deering (0-3) at Portland.

The winning touchdown capped a comeback after Deering built an 18-7 lead early in the final quarter.

The Rams led 6-0, fell behind 7-6, then regained a 12-7 halftime lead.

Deering’s Tavian Lauture scored on a 6-yard run and threw a 20-yard TD pass to Jameson Dennis. Joey Foley opened the scoring with a 24-yard run. A 4-yard pass from Meader to Charles Stevens cut Deering’s lead to 18-15.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 54, MORSE 22: Reece Davis scored six touchdowns to help the Phoenix (2-1) beat the Shipbuilders (2-1) in Livermore Falls.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »