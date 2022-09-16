York rallied for two goals in the second half to earn a 2-2 draw against Gray-New Gloucester in a Western Maine Conference girls’ soccer match Friday in York.

Chloe DeLuca kicked a 40-yard floater that sailed over goalie Isabelle Ross and under the crossbar with 16:58 left. Chloe Bourque then got the tying goal for York (2-2-1) on a penalty kick with 6:27 remaining after a defender was called for a handball.

Isabelle Morelli scored both goals for Gray-New Gloucester (1-2-2). She chipped one in from 10 yards at 12:32, then was credited with a goal six minutes later after a York defender’s clearing attempt went off Morelli’s leg and between the legs of keeper Ella Hickey.

CHEVERUS 4, KENNEBUNK 0: Finley Brown scored two second-half goals to help the Stags (4-1) pull away from the Rams (0-5) at Portland.

Brown scored unassisted three minutes into the second half to give Cheverus a 2-0 lead, then added the final goal with 25:11 remaining.

Caoilinn Durkin scored in the ninth minute, with an assist from Jillian Foley, and assisted on Foley’s goal eight minutes into the second half.

Hailey Lamontagne of the Stags stopped three shots. Kennebunk’s Katherine Orendorf made eight saves.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Angel Huntsman scored from a scramble in front with 11:30 remaining to break a scoreless tie, and the Panthers (4-0) went on to defeat the Rangers (2-2) in Kittery.

Michala Wallace added the second goal on a rebound off a corner kick with less than five minutes left.

Charlotte Harper-Cunningham needed to make just one save for the shutout. Lilly Stuart of Traip stopped 25 shots.

GREELY 3, LAKE REGION 2: Shaylee O’Grady scored two goals and Abby Lennox got the other for the Rangers (3-2) in a win over Lake Region (3-2) at Cumberland.

BOYS’ SOCCER

CHEVERUS 1, KENNEBUNK 1: Walter Paulo scored for Kennebunk (1-2-1) and Carter Hoglund tied it for Cheverus (2-2-1) in a draw at Kennebunk.

Noah Manning assisted Paulo, and Emil Strock got an assist on Hoglund’s goal.

Dylan Jones made two saves for Kennebunk. Cheverus keeper Luke McNabb had four saves.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 7, WELLS 1: Matteo Sbuell scored three goals, and Jacob Adams added two goals and three assists as the Raiders (3-0) handled the Warriors (0-5) in Wells.

Matteo De La Porta and Pato Pinera also scored for Fryeburg, which led 2-0 at halftime.

FIELD HOCKEY

GREELY 1, FREEPORT 1: Kate Parkinson made 23 saves to help Greely (0-4-1) earn a 1-1 tie against Freeport (2-2-1) in Cumberland.

Freeport took a 1-0 lead in the second quarter when Emily Groves scored on a penalty corner.

The Rangers pulled even on Lia Traficonte’s goal in the third quarter.

Piper Williams made one save for Freeport.

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, LAKE REGION 1: Kaitlyn McIntyre scored twice and Grace Gray had three assists to lead the Capers (4-1) to a win over the Lakers (1-4) at Naples.

Abbie Homicz added a goal for Cape Elizabeth.

Reannah Dingley scored with an assist from Audrey Philbrook for Lake Region.

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Dorcus Bolese finished with nine kills and two blocks to lead the Clippers (5-0) over the Red Riots (1-5) at Yarmouth, 25-7, 27-25 and 25-11.

Grace Keaney added four blocks.

Brenna Chaney totaled four aces for South Portland.