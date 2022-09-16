Attorneys for a group of Maine health care workers who sued the state over its vaccine requirements are appealing a federal judge’s decision to dismiss their case.

U.S. District Judge Jon Levy dismissed the case, brought on by seven health care workers who wanted to be exempt for religious reasons, in August. The plaintiffs worked for MaineHealth, Genesis Healthcare, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and MaineGeneral Health.

Levy said the workers failed to prove that the COVID-19 vaccine requirement was different than any other vaccine requirement imposed on health care workers. He said the mandate wasn’t discriminatory because it allowed medical exemptions.

Nine plaintiffs originally sued in August of 2021, all anonymously.

The Portland Press Herald, Kennebec Journal, Morning Sentinel and Sun Journal filed a motion last November challenging the group’s right to anonymity. The newspapers argued that the plaintiffs “alleged fear of harm no longer outweighs the public’s interest in open legal proceedings.

Both Levy and a panel of judges on the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston agreed, ordering the group to file a new complaint with their names in July.

Plaintiffs named in the dismissal document were Alicia Lowe, formerly an employee of MaineHealth; Debra Chalmers and Garth Berenyi, formerly of Genesis Health; Jennifer Barbalias, Natalie Salavarria and Adam Jones, formerly of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center; and Nicole Giroux, formerly of MaineGeneral Health.

Defendants in the lawsuit included Mills, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and Jeanne Lambrew, head of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: