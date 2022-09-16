In light of Portland Mayor Kate Snyder’s announcement that she does not plan to run for reelection in 2023 (Sept. 13, Page A1), there was speculation as to who might run. In a follow-up story (Sept. 14, Page B1), former Charter Commissioner Pat Washburn stated that the recommended proposal for an executive mayor would make the “mayor’s job more fun and more interesting.”
What? As Mayor Snyder has indicated, she has ably faced many challenges during her tenure. I doubt she ran for mayor because she thought it would be “fun and interesting.” She offered herself a true public servant and has done an outstanding job, in my view.
Many of us fear that some who will run for executive mayor, if the concept is approved by voters, will be looking to implement a campaign agenda, claim a mandate from voters and exercise “position power” over the council and city staff. This will not be “fun.” It might be ”interesting,” but it could also be very destructive to our civic fabric.
I intend to vote “no” on this dangerous proposal and encourage others to do the same.
Anne Pringle
former mayor
Portland
