If you enjoy wasting your time, I strongly suggest attending the so-called “public hearings” of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee. The meeting Wednesday concerning the reappointment of controversial Judge Jeffrey Moskowitz was a case in point.

Rep. Lois Galgay Reckitt, D-South Portland, stated at this hearing that she had already made up her mind to recommend this judge’s reappointment. What a slap in the face to the many members of the public who had already sat silently for three hours, waiting for their (mere three minutes) chance to speak! Apparently, Ms. Reckitt doesn’t need to hear what her constituents have to say. Her mind is made up, so please don’t confuse her with any facts that do not conform with what she’s already decided to do.

It’s unfortunate that Ms. Reckitt was not the only committee member who felt this way. Several committee members pitched softball questions, and the head-nodding toward Judge Moskowitz, long before the public had a chance to speak, spoke volumes about their attitude toward public input into the process.

It’s also worth noting – though the committee did not – that all but one of the people who spoke in favor of the confirmation were lawyers who argue their cases in front of this judge. I guess that’s one way to make brownie points.

I had thought that “public hearing” meant that the public had a chance to give input into the process, and legislators would listen and consider that information. I am very sorry to report that I was wrong.

Marjorie J. Getz

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: