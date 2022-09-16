Re: “U.K.’s money, stamps and more will now feature King Charles III” (Sept. 13, Page C1):
I fear that this Washington Post article and accompanying Associated Press photographs show Americans’ naïveté, if not ignorance, in expressing surprise that some post boxes in the land bear the emblem of the late queen’s father and in stating that the entwined “E” and “R” on the post box pictured stand for Elizabeth II and Regina. In fact, as may be seen from the Roman numerals on the box, these initials stand for Edward Rex, representing Elizabeth II’s great-grandfather Edward VII.
Stephen A. MacDonald
Gorham
