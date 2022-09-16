I’ve seen many Republicans criticize President Biden’s recent speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia as the most divisive they’ve seen. This is rich in irony, coming from members of a party that elected a president who led the birther movement that declared President Barack Obama an illegitimate president, a party the majority of whose members don’t accept that President Biden was legitimately elected.

The foundation of the American experiment is the peaceful passage of power based upon the results of elections. The members of a party trying to take a wrecking ball to the American experiment have no standing to criticize anyone for divisiveness.

Reid Scher

Windham

