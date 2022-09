CUMBERLAND — Kate Parkinson made 23 saves to help Greely earn a 1-1 tie against Freeport in field hockey action Friday.

Freeport (2-2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second quarter when Emily Groves scored on a penalty corner.

The Rangers (0-4-1) pulled even on Lia Traficonte’s goal in the third quarter.

Piper Williams made one save for Freeport.

