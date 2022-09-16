Maine State Ballet welcomes you to an evening in Paris with characters from all walks of 1870s Parisian life, including a Glove Seller, her admiring Baron, a love-smitten tourist, and a mysterious Lady in Red as they enter into flirtations leading to a raucous brawl. Peace is restored as the evening culminates in a lively Can-Can dance.

“Can-Can Parisien” is an immersive theatrical experience. Ticket holders will be greeted in French and treated to a warm French atmosphere including a pre-show cash cafe with bonbons and fizzy drinks, French Impressionist art prints to peruse, a bilingual program and meet cast members in character.

Costume and sets by Production Designer Gail Csoboth, with original staging and choreography by New York City Ballet alumna and Artistic Director Linda MacArthur Miele. Glenn Davis directs the production.

Cast members include Arie Eiten as the dashing Baron, Rachel Paradis as the Glove Seller, Trevor Seymour as the Major, and Elizabeth Chadbourne as the Flower Seller. Glenn Davis plays the enthusiastic Tourist, Caitlin Bodlovick the mysterious Lady in Red, and Michael Hamilton the Rich Man with Maine State Ballet members rounding out the cast and famous Can Can dancers. À bientôt!

“Can Can Parisien” runs for two weekends at the Maine State Ballet Lopez Theater. Approximate length is 45 minutes with no intermission.

Shows are set for 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8; 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets are $15-$22 and are available at mainestateballet.org or by calling (207) 781-3587.

Maine State Ballet, a nonprofit based in Falmouth, is one of the state’s leading arts organizations whose mission is to uplift the Maine community through inspiring dance education and performance. Maine State Ballet houses the Maine State Ballet Company, the 175-seat Lopez Theater, and its School for the Performing Arts, with continuous instruction in ballet, tap, and jazz for over 100 years.

