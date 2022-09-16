KENNEBUNK — Margery Ann Zimmer, 81, a resident of Kennebunk, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Margery was born January 23, 1941 in Auburn, NY, the only child of Karl and Emilie Louise (Ränk) Meier. She grew up in Auburn and graduated from Auburn East High School, Auburn Community College and attended Strong Memorial at Rochester University.

Following college, she worked in Radiology at Auburn Memorial Hospital and in 1963 she married her late husband, Joseph L. Zimmer. They lived in Auburn, NY until 1973 when they moved to Kennebunk, ME. Margery worked at New England Business Associates in Portland, ME until she and her husband formed J&M Sales until they retired.

Margery was a volunteer at The Wells Reserve and Southern Maine Medical Center. She enjoyed playing golf, gardening, Tai Chi and her beloved pets.

She was predeceased by her husband Joseph L. Zimmer in 2018.

She is survived by several cousins in Germany, her bother-in-law Henry (Marie) Zimmer and brother-in-law Ray Bailey as well as 6 nephews and 5 nieces: Scott (Averil) Zimmer, Elizabeth Zimmer, Tracy Zimmer, Sean (Francesca) Zimmer, Gregory Zimmer, Melissa Savitz, Hillary (Bruce), Sheila (Brian) Judge, HR (Jenny) Bailey, Brock (Lisa) Bailey, Joel Bailey. She also is survived by 26 great nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday September 20, 2022 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME where a Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m.. Interment will follow at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk. A reception will be held at the Funeral Home following the interment.

Should friends desire, donations in Margery’s memory can be made to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094 or to the charity of your choice.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Margery’s book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

