CARRABASSETT VALLEY — The Planning Board voted unanimously Thursday night to give preliminary approval to Sugarloaf’s preliminary plan for its West Mountain Subdivision Plan.

The approval came with conditions that need to be worked out before consideration of approval for the final subdivision plan. Those include trash removal and propane gas locations for the bigger developments such as the proposed condominiums. Road names will also need to comply with town ordinances and E-911 addressing rules.

Ski area owner Boyne Resort is proposing to build 225 housing units, new ski trails, add a new high-speed lift, and include approximately 140 acres of new beginner and intermediate ski terrain, among other enhancements and amenities.

The total land area of the project is proposed at approximately 450 acres with the trails alone at about 150 acres, according to information provided. Utilities are proposed to be underground. Water and sewer will be provided by water and sanitary districts.

The board asked Chris Parks, the town’s code enforcement officer, to check with legal on whether the Planning Board can grant a waiver for the size of the over 300 new parking spaces proposed.

The town’s ordinance requires spaces to be 10-foot by 20-feet while the plan proposed has the spaces sized at 9-feet by 18-feet. According to engineers at the meeting and some Planning Board members, the typical industry standard parking space is 9-foot by 18-foot.

Rick Dunton, director of engineering for Main-Land Development Consultants Inc. of Livermore Falls, said he checked on other ski resorts, and they are going with the smaller space size and in some cases spaces are allowed to be even smaller.

Jeffrey Aceto, a civil and environmental engineer, said he believed the 9-foot by 18-foot parking space would be adequate.

If a waiver can be done, the applicant would need to submit a written request explaining the situation and justify their reasoning on why the larger spaces would cause a hardship.

The Planning Board would need to include it in its finding of facts for the project, if they are allowed to grant a waiver.

The applicant will now work toward developing a proposed final plan. Boyne is still working toward gaining permits from the Maine Department of Environment Protection, Department Transportation, and Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Sugarloaf representatives hope to have those permits in October or November.

