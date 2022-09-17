BRUNSWICK — Ellie Sullivan scored with 56 seconds remaining in regulation as Brunswick earned for a 1-1 tie with Oxford Hills in field hockey action Saturday.

Tristan Derenberger converted a penalty stroke for Oxford Hills (4-1-1) in the second quarter.

Oxford Hills goalie Gabby Wright made seven saves. Ella Duchette of Brunswick (3-2-1) finished with five saves.

CONY 6, MORSE 2: Maci Freeman had two goals, one on a penalty stroke, and two assists to pace the Rams to the win in Augusta.

Abby Morrill added two goals for Cony (4-3-0) while Natalie Dube and Elise Cunningham had the others. Avery Maxim and Kiara Blanchette combined to make six saves.

Emma Hart and Dylan Barr scored for Morse (1-5-0) while Sophie Barber had an assist. Lydia Brown stopped 11 shots.

