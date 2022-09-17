CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber allowed one run over eight innings, Amed Rosario had four hits and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians won their seventh in a row against the Minnesota Twins, 5-1 in a doubleheader opener on Saturday.

Jose Ramirez hit a solo homer on his 30th birthday and Owen Miller had a two-run double for Cleveland (78-66), which has won 10 of its last 12 games. The Guardians began the day with a four-game lead over the White Sox and a five-game margin over the Twins.

Bieber (11-8) won his third straight start, allowing four hits and walking none for the ninth time in 28 starts.

Minnesota’s Matt Wallner homered in the eighth and went 1 for 3 with a walk in his big league debut, with his parents and fiancée in attendance.

Emmanuel Clase pitched a perfect ninth for his major league-leading 37th save in 40 chances.

Minnesota dropped to 5-10 in September.

BLUE JAYS 6, ORIOLES 3: Raimel Tapia hit a three-run double, Jose Berrios pitched six innings to remain unbeaten against Baltimore, and Toronto strengthened its position atop the AL wild-card standings by beating the visiting Orioles.

George Springer had two hits and two RBI as Toronto (83-63) improved to 13-4 in September. The Blue Jays have won six of their last seven against Baltimore (75-69).

Berrios (11-5) allowed two runs and seven hits to win his third straight decision. He is 8-0 with a 3.04 ERA in 11 starts against the Orioles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 5, REDS 1: Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer while Albert Pujols went hitless in his quest for 700 homers as St. Louis won a doubleheader opener at home.

Pujols started at first base and hit second for the first time this season. He went 0 for 3 with two walks.

Pujols hit career homer No. 698 during Friday night’s 6-5 victory over Cincinnati. He is hitting .317 (45 for 142) with 15 homers and 35 RBI in 48 games since July 10.

