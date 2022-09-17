BATH – Betty J. Hahn of Bath, passed away quietly at Hill House in Bath on Sept. 14, 2022, at the age of 89. Born in Summersville, W.Va. on June 4, 1933, she was the daughter of Gaymond Golden Preast and Norah Virginia Ewing Preast.

﻿After graduating from Nicholas County High School in 1951, Betty was employed by the FBI in Washington, DC, as a secretary in the Training Division. After speaking with Joe Hahn on the telephone several times, she finally met him on a blind date early in 1952. When Joe joined the U.S. Navy, she had the opportunity to date him in nearby Bainbridge, Md.; then more often when his first assignment was back in Washington. Their 69-year marriage began on Oct. 17, 1953.

﻿She traveled extensively with Joe and her family to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Washington, DC, Honolulu, Hawaii, Newport, R.I., Mayport, Fla. and in 1970 came to Bath, Maine where Joe was assigned as the Military Personnel Officer at Naval Air Station, Brunswick.

﻿After staying at home to raise her children, Betty gained employment with the Navy, first in Newport, R.I. Brunswick, and finally at the office of the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, the Navy office in Bath. She retired from federal service in 1993 with 28 years of federal service.

﻿Betty was probably best known in Bath for her wonderful sense of humor and as a distance runner and walker. After a vacation in Hawaii in 1977, she seriously took up running as a way to stay fit. Her first race was from Wiscasset to Bath on US Route 1. In 10K races she was world-ranked in the women over 55 class. She often ran in “fun runs” at the Naval Air Station. If a U.S. Marine failed to beat her, his liberty card was suspended and he could not go home that day. Her longest race was a half-marathon in Orlando, Fla. where she placed third in her class (women over 65). Betty had so many trophies, that her husband removed a wall in their home and installed a display case.

﻿She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church (All Saints Parish) and took an active part in many parish activities.

﻿Besides her husband, Betty will be sadly missed by her three children, Betty Jo Erwin and her husband Michael of St. Petersburg, Fla., Michele Marie Bruce and her husband James of Alna, Maine, and Joseph Edward Hahn and his partner Carrie Placey of Bath. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and hundreds of neighbors and friends.

﻿Betty was predeceased by her parents; a brother William Preast of Goldsboro, N.C. and a sister Helen Skaggs of Victor, W.Va. Her surviving siblings are Ralph Preast of Russelville, W.Va. and Gaymond Preast of Oklahoma City, Okla.

﻿The family is very pleased to give special thanks to the staffs of Hill House Assisted Living in Bath and CHANS Home Health and Hospice for their loving, excellent, and caring assistance for Betty in her final days.

﻿The family will gather at Desmond Funeral Home, 638 High Street in Bath on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. to greet family and friends.

﻿There will be a memorial Mass 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 at St. Mary’s Church in Bath. Betty will be buried in a private family service sometime at a later date.

﻿Following the mass, the family invites all to join them as they happily continue the celebration of Betty’s life with a luncheon to be held immediately following mass at Long Reach Kitchen and Catering located at the Bath Golf Club, 387 Whiskeag Road in Bath.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

All Saints Parish

144 Lincoln St.

Bath, ME 04530 or:

the Pine Tree Society for Handicapped Children

and Adults

149 Front St.

Bath, ME 04530 or:

a charity of your choice