KENNEBUNK – Marie Annette Russell, 90, a life-long resident of Kennebunk, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford with her family by her side.

Marie was born in Biddeford on Jan. 27, 1932, the daughter of Anna Amirault and graduated from Thornton Academy in Saco.

She married Raymond F. Russell, Sr. in 1949 and together they raised their five children in the Kennebunk area.

Marie worked at Park Street School in Kennebunk and Mildred L. Day School in Arundel in the cafeteria for over 20 years.

Marie enjoyed knitting, tending her flower gardens and loved going to the casinos, but mostly loved spending time with her grandchildren and family and attending her great-grandchildren’s sporting events.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond F. Russell in 1993; and by her son, Raymond F. Russell, Jr.; as well as a brother, Paul Jones.

Survivors include her sons Kenneth R. Russell and wife Celeste of Kennebunk and Frank Russell of Connecticut, daughters Barbara Weeman and her husband Allen of Kennebunk and Paula Cluff and her husband Doug of Kennebunk; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. Private interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Marie’s book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.

Should friends desire,

donations in Marie’s memory can be made to:

American Heart

Association

51 US Route One, Suite M

Scarborough, ME 04074